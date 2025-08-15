How Walmart's Great Value Brand Is Able To Keep Its Milk Prices So Low

Walmart is known for being home to some of the cheapest groceries on the shelf, and its Great Value milk is no exception. For example, a local Miami Walmart advertises a gallon of Great Value whole milk at $2.88, while a gallon of the popular Borden brand is listed for $5.84. The dramatic difference in price is the result of Walmart's ability to control production strategically, employ a carefully curated pricing model, and use the power of large-scale operations to stay ahead of the competition.

Walmart doesn't just sell milk; it helps make the product. For instance, it already owns a milk processing plant in Indiana. As of this writing, a second facility is expected to start operations in Georgia in 2025, and another is set to open in Texas in 2026. The chain can cut out third-party processing companies while also benefiting from tax incentives. Its processing plant led to nearly $3 million in tax credits in Indiana. Similar arrangements could create savings of up to $8 million in Georgia and an estimated $9 million in Texas. The result is a streamlined supply chain and lower prices on the shelf.

In many cases, Great Value milk has come from the same regional dairies that supply the big name-brand versions. By sourcing directly and handling distribution internally, the retailer is eliminating the middleman expenses and reducing transportation costs. Combined with a massive national infrastructure, Walmart can deliver milk at prices few competitors can match.