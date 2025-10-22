The Chip Company With A Cult Following In Pennsylvania
Step into any Pennsylvania convenience store, and a telling scene unfolds: Customers glide past the national potato chip brands to grab the familiar bags of Herr's. The story begins in 1946, when a 21-year-old Jim Herr purchased a potato chip company in Lancaster for $1,750 (just over $30,300 in 2025, adjusted for inflation). His hands-on approach and dedication to quality transformed a modest operation into a regional powerhouse, eventually earning recognition as a snack empire. As the company expanded, Herr's kept its roots firmly planted in Pennsylvania, balancing invention with tradition.
In 1958, Herr's introduced barbecue-flavored potato chips to America, a bold move that challenged industry standards and reshaped consumer expectations. Throughout its evolution, family leadership, community focus, and a commitment to unique flavors have kept the brand connected to its hometown. Shoppers gravitate toward Herr's because each bag carries history, creativity, and a distinct sense of place.
Today, Herr's produces more than 300 snacks, from cheese curls to pretzels, with potato chips regarded as the crown jewel. Online communities trade strong opinions on favorites: Old Bay fans spar with Honey BBQ enthusiasts on the PhiladelphiaEats subreddit, while purists defend the classic salted variety. These spirited exchanges highlight Herr's role as both a pantry staple and a cultural icon.
Herr's is beloved in Pennsylvania
Of course, Herr's isn't the only Pennsylvania chip maker vying for shelf space and customer loyalty. Hanover-based Utz dominates much of the mid-Atlantic, claiming top spots in Virginia, Maryland, and the Carolinas. When Instacart analyzed Fourth of July 2025 purchasing habits, Herr's came out ahead in Pennsylvania. Utz playfully acknowledged the defeat on social media with a "thinking face" emoji aimed at its home state, capturing the good-natured rivalry between the brands.
Herr's influence has even stretched into the entertainment world. On "The Office," set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Karen's (Rashida Jones) love for Herr's Salt & Vinegar chips fueled a subplot in "Grief Counseling" (Season 3, Episode 4). Michael Scott (Steve Carell) enjoys a bag of Jalapeño Herr's for lunch in "Cafe Disco" (Season 5, Episode 27). These cameos introduced Herr's to millions of viewers, reinforcing the authenticity and connection to the Keystone State on a national stage.
Through the annual "Flavored by Philly" campaign, locals help create limited-edition varieties that capture regional tastes such as Special Hot Stromboli and Tomato Pie. At the Nottingham factory, visitors sample chips hot off the line while touring the production floor. Families often arrive in groups spanning generations — evidence that Herr's allegiance is passed down like an heirloom. By honoring its heritage while pursuing innovation, Herr's has secured lasting success and carved out a legacy that remains undeniably Pennsylvanian.