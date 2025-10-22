The Chip Company With A Cult Following In Pennsylvania

Step into any Pennsylvania convenience store, and a telling scene unfolds: Customers glide past the national potato chip brands to grab the familiar bags of Herr's. The story begins in 1946, when a 21-year-old Jim Herr purchased a potato chip company in Lancaster for $1,750 (just over $30,300 in 2025, adjusted for inflation). His hands-on approach and dedication to quality transformed a modest operation into a regional powerhouse, eventually earning recognition as a snack empire. As the company expanded, Herr's kept its roots firmly planted in Pennsylvania, balancing invention with tradition.

In 1958, Herr's introduced barbecue-flavored potato chips to America, a bold move that challenged industry standards and reshaped consumer expectations. Throughout its evolution, family leadership, community focus, and a commitment to unique flavors have kept the brand connected to its hometown. Shoppers gravitate toward Herr's because each bag carries history, creativity, and a distinct sense of place.

Today, Herr's produces more than 300 snacks, from cheese curls to pretzels, with potato chips regarded as the crown jewel. Online communities trade strong opinions on favorites: Old Bay fans spar with Honey BBQ enthusiasts on the PhiladelphiaEats subreddit, while purists defend the classic salted variety. These spirited exchanges highlight Herr's role as both a pantry staple and a cultural icon.