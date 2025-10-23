This Miami Italian Restaurant Serves Only One Dish – And A Second Location Is Coming
These days, sitting down at some restaurants and browsing the menu can feel like leafing through the phone book. Dozens of dishes, sides, specials, drinks, and more can create an overwhelming experience. But this couldn't be further from the truth at one Miami restaurant. Those looking to enjoy an Italian dinner at Cotoletta have their most important decision made for them: there's just one main course on the menu. This approach, combining quality and simplicity, is successful enough that the restaurant may soon have more locations than entrees.
Cotoletta opened in Miami's trendy Coconut Grove neighborhood in 2024 with a simple proposition. The only main course would be cotoletta alla milanese, a lightly breaded veal cutlet pan-fried in butter. It's part of a concept that the owners have referred to as "freedom from choice", suggesting they view it as a way to eliminate the stress that can sometimes come with making decisions while dining out.
Typically, it's served as part of a two-person dining experience (priced at $80 in 2025), which usually includes appetizers or antipasto dishes, the signature cotoletta, and a choice of several sides, including penne pomodoro, zucchini fries, a traditional arugula salad, and fried potatoes. Those who'd prefer to pair their meal with a drink can choose from a straightforward yet versatile menu of red and white wine, prosecco, and champagne. Just don't try to find a menu on the restaurant's website — it's not even listed.
One dish, two locations
Cotoletta's success is clear evidence that a restaurant doesn't need to offer dozens of options to succeed — it can focus on perfecting one, along with the overall dining experience. This allowed Cotoletta's owners to announce an expansion to South Beach, another of Miami's hottest communities. It's not clear when the new outpost will open its doors.
A quick look at Cotoletta's reviews explains why some Miami residents are eager for that day to come. A five-star Yelp review called it a "beautifully curated meal" and "one of the most unique dining experiences [they've] had in a long time", while another diner wrote a five-star Google review declaring she had 'never left a restaurant feeling so happy.' The prix fixe experience can also seem like a bargain in Miami, which was recently declared the most expensive city in the country for dining out.
So, if you've had your fill of Miami's vibrant Caribbean cuisine, have a craving for veal, or just don't want to be bothered with choosing your entree, keep Cotoletta in mind. And soon enough, it'll be twice as easy to check out this popular, growing eatery.