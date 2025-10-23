This Miami Italian Restaurant Serves Only One Dish – And A Second Location Is Coming

These days, sitting down at some restaurants and browsing the menu can feel like leafing through the phone book. Dozens of dishes, sides, specials, drinks, and more can create an overwhelming experience. But this couldn't be further from the truth at one Miami restaurant. Those looking to enjoy an Italian dinner at Cotoletta have their most important decision made for them: there's just one main course on the menu. This approach, combining quality and simplicity, is successful enough that the restaurant may soon have more locations than entrees.

Cotoletta opened in Miami's trendy Coconut Grove neighborhood in 2024 with a simple proposition. The only main course would be cotoletta alla milanese, a lightly breaded veal cutlet pan-fried in butter. It's part of a concept that the owners have referred to as "freedom from choice", suggesting they view it as a way to eliminate the stress that can sometimes come with making decisions while dining out.

Typically, it's served as part of a two-person dining experience (priced at $80 in 2025), which usually includes appetizers or antipasto dishes, the signature cotoletta, and a choice of several sides, including penne pomodoro, zucchini fries, a traditional arugula salad, and fried potatoes. Those who'd prefer to pair their meal with a drink can choose from a straightforward yet versatile menu of red and white wine, prosecco, and champagne. Just don't try to find a menu on the restaurant's website — it's not even listed.