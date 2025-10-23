We Tried 10 Store-Bought Pancake Mixes. This Was Hands Down The Best

Pancakes may seem like one of the most straightforward elements of a hearty breakfast. However, as anyone who's experimented with various mixes knows, the results can be inconsistent and, unfortunately, often uninspiring. Although many have their go-to mix for reasons like price or tradition, those looking for superior taste have a clear choice. After sampling 10 different premade pancake mixes, the hands-down winner was clear: King Arthur Baking Company's buttermilk pancake mix.

There were several reasons it came out on top of our reviewer's ranking of store-bought pancake mixes. The most important thing for hungry breakfast eaters is the taste and texture. When it came to King Arthur Baking Company's mix, the latter was described as "fluffy and airy yet tender," while the former offered a satisfying sweetness despiterelatively low sugar content. In addition, our reviewer found they browned evenly for a pleasing visual effect and were easy to pour for simple, no-mess meals.

The benefits of King Arthur products also go beyond the mix itself. It also scored points for its resealable-bag packaging, which minimizes both food waste and packaging.