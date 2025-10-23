We Tried 10 Store-Bought Pancake Mixes. This Was Hands Down The Best
Pancakes may seem like one of the most straightforward elements of a hearty breakfast. However, as anyone who's experimented with various mixes knows, the results can be inconsistent and, unfortunately, often uninspiring. Although many have their go-to mix for reasons like price or tradition, those looking for superior taste have a clear choice. After sampling 10 different premade pancake mixes, the hands-down winner was clear: King Arthur Baking Company's buttermilk pancake mix.
There were several reasons it came out on top of our reviewer's ranking of store-bought pancake mixes. The most important thing for hungry breakfast eaters is the taste and texture. When it came to King Arthur Baking Company's mix, the latter was described as "fluffy and airy yet tender," while the former offered a satisfying sweetness despiterelatively low sugar content. In addition, our reviewer found they browned evenly for a pleasing visual effect and were easy to pour for simple, no-mess meals.
The benefits of King Arthur products also go beyond the mix itself. It also scored points for its resealable-bag packaging, which minimizes both food waste and packaging.
Pricey, but worth it?
However, like any food choice, there are always trade-offs. With this King Arthur mix, the downside is price. It sells for $5.95 per 16-ounce bag on Amazon, substantially more than other common brands. However, all but the thriftiest shoppers and most frequent pancake eaters won't notice the extra $2 to $3 per batch in the scope of their overall food budget.
Although food always comes down to personal taste, it was a convincing enough leader overall to declare it the clear victor over more familiar brands, such as second-place Krusteaz, third-place Hungry Jack, and sixth-place Pearl Milling Company (the new name of the company formerly known as Aunt Jemima's). Bottom-dwellers such as Betty Crocker Bisquick Shake 'n Pour buttermilk pancake mix (the lowest-ranked non-protein pancake) should be avoided, which seemingly sacrifices flavor for convenience.
There's a lot that goes into making an ideal pancake, including any toppings or mix-ins, as well as ensuring you pair it with the best pancake syrup. Still, starting with the best mix is critical, and, hands down, that's King Arthur's buttermilk pancake mix.