The Household Appliance Gen Z Uses For Storage Has Older Generations Shaking Their Heads

Also known as Zoomers, Generation Z (or Gen Z, for short) describes any person born between 1997 and 2012. As with all generations, clashes between older and younger folks are quite common, particularly when it comes to lifestyle and household. While Zoomers consider coffee makers a must-have kitchen appliance, they are less jazzed about dishwashers. A February 2025 Australian poll determined that 69% of the Zoomers surveyed use their dishwashers (and ovens) for storage (via Westinghouse). As you might expect, this revelation has caused some consternation among Gen Xers and older generations, who can't seem to understand why someone would forgo a perfectly good appliance.

Although it's tempting to simply label younger generations as lazy and entitled, there are a few factors that could explain this appliance phenomenon. Many young people can't afford homes due to elevated housing costs, while gainful employment opportunities and livable wages are few and far between. As a result, many Zoomers live in apartments, which often lack sufficient space for one's belongings. While elevated food costs on grocery staples like beef and cooking oil could deter some from making meals at home, Gen Z also exhibits some curious habits when it comes to cooking — namely, a lack of cooking ability and/or a lack of interest in cooking. Not cooking at home means fewer dirty dishes and a decreased need for a dishwasher.