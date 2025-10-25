5 Vintage Ground Beef Dishes That Deserve A Revival In 2025
Apple dumplings, Waldorf salad, and chicken pot pie are just a few of the many tempting retro recipes deserving of a comeback. But there are also plenty of ground beef dishes we'd like to see return to dinner tables. As a dietary staple, ground beef plays a crucial role in households all over the country, and it's been that way for decades. Now is an excellent time for home cooks to look back on vintage ground beef recipes for inspiration, so we compiled a list of some of the best old-school dishes.
Admittedly, ground beef prices are rising, but that's all the more reason to learn from the enterprising cooks of old who made the most of ground beef with recipes like casseroles, Salisbury steak, and onion burgers. In the process, they created tasty comfort food classics that continue to enrapture tastebuds to this day. These dishes are big on the nostalgia factor, whether you dined on them in childhood, or heard of them from older loved ones. Along with being flavorful and filling, many of these recipes are also pretty easy to whip up.
Salisbury steak
Many Americans were first introduced to Salisbury steak in the context of the once mighty, though now mostly forgotten TV dinner. The spiritual offspring of meatloaf and hamburgers, Salisbury steak primarily consists of ground beef and gravy, plus add-ins like onions, breadcrumbs, and egg as a binder. It was a staple for families with young children during the Stone Age (better known as the 1980s), and the dish was also big in cafeterias and institutional settings. It's certainly a cost-effective way to provide hearty meals, but Salisbury steak was originally developed by a doctor to treat the digestive maladies of soldiers during the Civil War. The dietary intervention had the intended impact, and Salisbury steak became known outside of the military as a sort-of health food.
These days, Salisbury steak is regarded as an affordable meal with lots of nostalgic appeal, even though it doesn't have the best reputation. On Reddit, a fan of the dish proclaimed, "Salisbury steak tastes really good, and I don't understand the haters." Another commenter admitted, "Stouffer's Salisbury steak holds a sacred spot in my heart, as far as TV dinners go." In terms of flavor, many recipes are akin to meatloaf thanks to the ingredients featured. While the end result lends a very different shape, some would argue that Salisbury steak tastes even better than its meatloaf cousin.
Onion burgers
Onions are a common burger topping these days, but one old-timey preparation put all the emphasis on the pungent vegetable. Oklahoma-style onion burgers were originally developed to offset high beef costs by using affordable onions to add flavor and heft to expensive meat. More than just a topping, some recipes called for smashing onions into the hamburger patty as it cooked. If this sounds familiar, you might be thinking of New Jersey's legendary White Manna Hamburgers, which made our list of the best burgers in every state.
Originating at the 1939 World's Fair, White Manna is known for smash burger sliders cooked with an impressive volume of grilled onions. All these years later, customers are still singing the praises of the restaurant's fare. According to a review on Yelp, "The smashed with onion burger 10/10." It stands to reason that this item would be a huge hit since caramelized onions infuse burgers with savory flavor and hints of sweetness. Onion burger recipes are also easy to replicate at home. As you might have surmised, onions are the key to this burger preparation, with recipes calling for half an onion per two ounces of ground beef. If you like your burger packed with bold flavor, this is a great recipe to add to your dinner rotation.
Johnny Marzetti casserole
The curiously named Johnny Marzetti casserole was once a staple of parties and potlucks. It's a hefty, beef-based dish that can feed a whole slew of people. Along with elbow macaroni, recipes commonly feature ground beef, tomatoes or tomato sauce, cheese, and various vegetables and seasonings. While some claim that the recipe originated in Ohio, specific details around its invention remain unclear. Still, here's what we know: Marzetti Restaurant opened in Columbus in the late 19th century. Rumor has it that Teresa Marzetti (wife of owner Joseph) created the casserole to feed hungry Ohio State University students, and named it after Joseph's brother Johnny. However, this claim has never been verified by the Marzetti family, nor does the recipe appear in old menus from the restaurant.
Featured in our ranking of vintage pasta dishes you rarely see anymore, Johnny Marzetti casserole has much to offer modern diners. In addition to being cost-effective, the preparation is also quite tasty according to fans. On Facebook, the casserole received lots of fond recollections, with one commenter calling it "so comforting and delicious." Another person stated, "I've lived in Ohio my whole life and have [eaten] this since I was a small child. I still make it today." Perhaps we should all take a tasty page from these proud Ohioans' recipe books.
Grape jelly meatballs
Party-pleasing grape jelly meatballs once reigned supreme among hors d'oeuvres, but these days, mentioning the dish might earn you a bombastic side-eye. Admittedly, the strange combo of flavors could give even the most adventurous eaters pause; Many recipes feature ground beef meatballs simmered in chili or barbecue sauce — and grape jelly. Unlike those you find on spaghetti, these meatballs are intended to be eaten in one bite. They often feature a helpful cocktail pick to snarf down the appetizer without getting sticky hands. Grape jelly meatballs were a staple of '60s cuisine, though it's not clear where the appetizer originated. The dish does have some similarities to comparably-sized Swedish meatballs, but those are served in a savory cream-based sauce.
If you're worried grape jelly will create an overwhelmingly sweet dish, rest assured that the sugary condiment plays well with the other elements. Grape jelly creates a complex flavor by incorporating a bit of tanginess, which can temper spicy ingredients and add nuance to savory flavors. Along with its crowd appeal, this old-school appetizer is also quite easy to make. Preparations vary, but many recipes call for a slow cooker; and ready-made frozen meatballs lend yet another time-saving hack for nailing this retro dish.
Ground beef Stroganoff
A seemingly fancy dish with surprisingly basic ingredients, a classic beef Stroganoff recipe is a great way to class up a weeknight dinner. While traditional preparations usually call for steak, some versions of the dish swap it for ground beef which gets browned and combined with a rich, cream-based sauce and served over a bed of egg noodles (though mashed potatoes or rice work just as well). Ingredients like mushrooms, garlic, onions, and Worcestershire sauce add even more flavor to the dish which likely gets its name from Russia's dynastic Stroganov family.
The dish is often associated with Alexander Grigorievich Stroganov and a dining tradition unique to Russia during the 19th century. Although he was part of the privileged class, Stroganov reportedly invited everyday people to dine in his home, where a chef reportedly created a dish with fried meat in savory sauce. Beef Stroganoff has also been linked to other members of the Stroganov family, but some claim that it was a French chef who popularized the dish. During a Parisian cooking competition in 1891, Charles Briere hit it big with his Stroganoff recipe, and this preparation is still in use to this day. Beef Stroganoff toes the line between fancy meal and quick dinner, and — as illustrated by history — it's a delicious way to impress an unexpected guest.