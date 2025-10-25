5 Vintage Ground Beef Dishes That Deserve A Revival In 2025

Apple dumplings, Waldorf salad, and chicken pot pie are just a few of the many tempting retro recipes deserving of a comeback. But there are also plenty of ground beef dishes we'd like to see return to dinner tables. As a dietary staple, ground beef plays a crucial role in households all over the country, and it's been that way for decades. Now is an excellent time for home cooks to look back on vintage ground beef recipes for inspiration, so we compiled a list of some of the best old-school dishes.

Admittedly, ground beef prices are rising, but that's all the more reason to learn from the enterprising cooks of old who made the most of ground beef with recipes like casseroles, Salisbury steak, and onion burgers. In the process, they created tasty comfort food classics that continue to enrapture tastebuds to this day. These dishes are big on the nostalgia factor, whether you dined on them in childhood, or heard of them from older loved ones. Along with being flavorful and filling, many of these recipes are also pretty easy to whip up.