The Best Grocery Store Stuffing We Can't Wait To Make Every Thanksgiving
When planning a Thanksgiving feast, it's only natural to factor in some time-saving strategies. For instance, many home cooks rely on store-bought stuffing mixes as opposed to making their own. In an effort to help our readers pull off the tastiest meal possible, we ranked store-bought stuffing mixes from worst to first and found one brand that hit all the right notes. Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing handily landed in first place over Thanksgiving staples like Stove Top and high-end brands like Williams Sonoma. In the words of our reviewer, "It was absolutely worth every penny in the flavor department, and the most economical path to a delicious Thanksgiving side dish."
A brand best known for its pre-made baked goods, Pepperidge Farm's Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing features wheat and white bread, as well as ingredients like onion powder, rosemary extract, and malted barley flour. Our reviewer observed that this product was "the darkest of the stuffing mixes that [they] tested," which could be attributed to the inclusion of molasses. However, this color variation was a plus when it comes to flavor, as the darker color "makes it taste even better somehow." Our reviewer was able to snag this boxed mix for an affordable $3.73, but prices will vary from store to store. For instance, a local Walmart offers the stuffing for $5.99 when purchased online.
Premade stuffing that tastes homemade: tips and tricks
As illustrated in our store-bought stuffing ranking, Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing is a touch more labor intensive than other brands. According to our intrepid taste-tester, "this [stuffing] mix actually calls for a little bit more effort to assemble ... it involves cooking the onions and celery in butter in advance, before adding broth to your saucepan to boil." These added steps surely elevate the flavor and texture of Herb Seasoned Stuffing, which may explain why the product landed in first place. Conversely, other popular store-bought brands can be ready in as little as five minutes.
While delicious on its own, you can take Pepperidge Farm stuffing even further with a few tweaks. For instance, adventurous chefs can add new flavors to their stuffing by incorporating unlikely ingredients, such as kimchi and spices like za'atar, an earthy seasoning blend consisting of oregano, marjoram, and thyme, as well as other elements depending on the recipe. Toasted nuts like almonds or pecans are ideal for enhancing flavor and texture. If you want a more decadent side dish, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese imbue stuffing with so much umami goodness. Common stuffing mistakes like not keeping the bread sufficiently moist and being stingy with the seasoning should also be avoided if you want your guests to go back for seconds (or thirds).