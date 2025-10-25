The Best Grocery Store Stuffing We Can't Wait To Make Every Thanksgiving

When planning a Thanksgiving feast, it's only natural to factor in some time-saving strategies. For instance, many home cooks rely on store-bought stuffing mixes as opposed to making their own. In an effort to help our readers pull off the tastiest meal possible, we ranked store-bought stuffing mixes from worst to first and found one brand that hit all the right notes. Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing handily landed in first place over Thanksgiving staples like Stove Top and high-end brands like Williams Sonoma. In the words of our reviewer, "It was absolutely worth every penny in the flavor department, and the most economical path to a delicious Thanksgiving side dish."

A brand best known for its pre-made baked goods, Pepperidge Farm's Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing features wheat and white bread, as well as ingredients like onion powder, rosemary extract, and malted barley flour. Our reviewer observed that this product was "the darkest of the stuffing mixes that [they] tested," which could be attributed to the inclusion of molasses. However, this color variation was a plus when it comes to flavor, as the darker color "makes it taste even better somehow." Our reviewer was able to snag this boxed mix for an affordable $3.73, but prices will vary from store to store. For instance, a local Walmart offers the stuffing for $5.99 when purchased online.