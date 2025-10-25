Elvis Presley Had One Greasy Obsession That He Always Kept In The Fridge

Elvis Presley's name is synonymous with music, movies, and food. The king of rock 'n roll loved to eat and had a voracious appetite. While he enjoyed Southern comfort cooking and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, there was one thing that Elvis always made sure was stocked in his fridge — bacon.

Presley would often eat a pound (or two) of bacon with a Spanish omelet, some fried potatoes, and orange juice as well as black coffee to wash it all down. Other times, fried bacon made an appearance during breakfast with four scrambled eggs, sausages, and butter-fried biscuits. According to his personal cook, Mary Jenkins, she would take the spread to Presley, who would then say, "'This is good, Mary.' He'd have butter running down his arms'" (via The New York Times). She went on to explain how he liked his bacon done very crispy — but never burned.

Eggs aside, Presley also liked bacon in his sandwiches, which had a healthy smear of mustard. Occasionally, the King would opt for having bacon along with his three or four bowls of sweetened shredded wheat cereal and milk, too. He even enjoyed bacon burgers on some nights.