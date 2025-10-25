Elvis Presley Had One Greasy Obsession That He Always Kept In The Fridge
Elvis Presley's name is synonymous with music, movies, and food. The king of rock 'n roll loved to eat and had a voracious appetite. While he enjoyed Southern comfort cooking and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, there was one thing that Elvis always made sure was stocked in his fridge — bacon.
Presley would often eat a pound (or two) of bacon with a Spanish omelet, some fried potatoes, and orange juice as well as black coffee to wash it all down. Other times, fried bacon made an appearance during breakfast with four scrambled eggs, sausages, and butter-fried biscuits. According to his personal cook, Mary Jenkins, she would take the spread to Presley, who would then say, "'This is good, Mary.' He'd have butter running down his arms'" (via The New York Times). She went on to explain how he liked his bacon done very crispy — but never burned.
Eggs aside, Presley also liked bacon in his sandwiches, which had a healthy smear of mustard. Occasionally, the King would opt for having bacon along with his three or four bowls of sweetened shredded wheat cereal and milk, too. He even enjoyed bacon burgers on some nights.
The many ways that Elvis ate and stocked his kitchen
Elvis Presley's love for bacon was undeniable. After wrapping up his concert in Denver, Colorado, Presley headed to the Colorado Mine Company restaurant for a post-performance meal — where he discovered, and subsequently fell in love with, the Fool's Gold Loaf sandwich — a monstrous amount of bacon paired with a full jar of peanut butter and jelly each on a whole loaf of sourdough. Elvis was totally blown away by this sandwich, which later became his favorite. Back home in Memphis, when hunger pangs hit the King as they sometimes did late into the night, he hopped on his private jet and set out all the way to Denver to hunt for his treasure — the Fool's Gold Loaf.
Needless to say, bacon was a staple on the singer's grocery shopping list — a meat that his kitchen was always supposed to have on hand. Along with it, his pantries featured other foods that Presley loved to eat, too. Jars of peanut butter stood stacked in his kitchen alongside mustard and cans of sauerkraut, ready to be smeared on the King's sandwiches. There were also sweet treats like fudge cookies and vanilla, as well as chocolate ice cream, along with his favorite old school Southern dessert — banana pudding to end meals on a sweeter note. And how did the Rock 'n Roll icon wash all of it down? With Nesbitt's Orange soda, Pepsi, and Shasta Black Cherry.