Anthony Bourdain Broke His 'No Fish On Monday' Rule For This Restaurant

When trying to make the most of your restaurant meal (or avoid common mistakes), there are few better people to look to than chefs themselves. Few had such a distinct combination of kitchen experience and popularity as the late Anthony Bourdain, who soared to international fame with his 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential." Among the tales of Bourdain's younger days in New York kitchens, the chef dropped a few vital pieces of advice, including to avoid ordering fish at restaurants on Mondays. However, even the most ironclad rules can be broken sometimes, and in this case, Bourdain was willing to do so for one well-known restaurant: New York City's Le Bernardin.

"I never order fish on Monday, unless I'm eating at Le Bernardin — a four-star restaurant where I know they are buying their fish directly from the source," he wrote. The guidance stemmed from Bourdain's knowledge of how restaurant kitchens operate. He wrote that most chefs get a delivery of seafood on Thursdays, but not over the weekend. That means many Monday fish dishes (particularly specials) may be designed simply to get rid of the days-old fish before it goes bad. What's more? He argued that even the deliveries from seafood vendors were less fresh on Mondays, as these vendors rid themselves of their older items.

This troubling logistical and financial reality was enough for Bourdain to avoid Monday seafood almost universally, with the notable exception of Le Bernardin, which is located in midtown Manhattan. In "Kitchen Confidential," he singled out the restaurant as a spot he trusted.