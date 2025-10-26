Anthony Bourdain Broke His 'No Fish On Monday' Rule For This Restaurant
When trying to make the most of your restaurant meal (or avoid common mistakes), there are few better people to look to than chefs themselves. Few had such a distinct combination of kitchen experience and popularity as the late Anthony Bourdain, who soared to international fame with his 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential." Among the tales of Bourdain's younger days in New York kitchens, the chef dropped a few vital pieces of advice, including to avoid ordering fish at restaurants on Mondays. However, even the most ironclad rules can be broken sometimes, and in this case, Bourdain was willing to do so for one well-known restaurant: New York City's Le Bernardin.
"I never order fish on Monday, unless I'm eating at Le Bernardin — a four-star restaurant where I know they are buying their fish directly from the source," he wrote. The guidance stemmed from Bourdain's knowledge of how restaurant kitchens operate. He wrote that most chefs get a delivery of seafood on Thursdays, but not over the weekend. That means many Monday fish dishes (particularly specials) may be designed simply to get rid of the days-old fish before it goes bad. What's more? He argued that even the deliveries from seafood vendors were less fresh on Mondays, as these vendors rid themselves of their older items.
This troubling logistical and financial reality was enough for Bourdain to avoid Monday seafood almost universally, with the notable exception of Le Bernardin, which is located in midtown Manhattan. In "Kitchen Confidential," he singled out the restaurant as a spot he trusted.
What sets Le Bernardin apart
Anthony Bourdain had good reason to be confident in Le Bernardin in a way he wasn't with other dining establishments. The restaurant had been serving upscale seafood-based meals to New York's foodies for more than a decade when Bourdain published his book, and it has continued to thrive since, with its 40th anniversary approaching in 2026. It's thrived under the culinary direction of chef Eric Ripert, a close friend of Bourdain's whom he trusted to ensure quality.
Le Bernardin's list of accolades is as long as any of the best restaurants in the country. It earned its four-star rating from the New York Times months after opening and has never lost a star, making it the longest-running example of this impressive feat. Le Bernardin has also received more James Beard awards than any other New York City restaurant.
Bourdain's Monday seafood rule is just one of numerous expert-level tips doled out by the chef in his iconic book, which also includes avoiding mussels at most restaurants and being wary of brunch dishes designed to use up seafood and other leftovers at the end of a weekend. Still, those who want to enjoy a culinary experience just like Bourdain should follow his specific advice and grab that Monday table at Le Bernardin with no fears or hesitation.