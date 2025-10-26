If You Grew Up In The '70s You Probably Ate This Casserole

There are many retro dishes that transport you back in time, and if you're yearning for a taste of the '70s, there's one that can't be overlooked — tuna casserole. Something about the combination of tuna, noodles, and peas, coated in a creamy sauce and topped with a crunchy final layer of breadcrumbs or potato chips, enchanted '70s-era families across the nation. The simple meal actually began popping up everywhere in the 1950s, and its popularity increased over the following two decades. If you grew up in the '70s, there's a pretty good chance it was on your family dinner table a few times a month.

In addition to being a budget-friendly meal that allowed families to stretch their dollars while keeping bellies full, tuna casserole had the convenience factor going for it. All of the ingredients — dried noodles, canned soup, frozen or canned vegetables, and your crunchy topping of choice — were pantry staples that lasted a long time and could be picked up on sale or in bulk for even more savings. And, since the casserole essentially just required opening cans and packages and assembling all your ingredients, it took little effort or time to whip up the dish. While there are some variations in name (for example, some Midwestern diners still remember it as tuna hot dish, a regional moniker for casseroles) and ingredients (such as the addition of cheddar or tomatoes), tuna casserole remains a comfort food classic that'll take your taste buds back to childhood.