If You Grew Up In The '70s You Probably Ate This Casserole
There are many retro dishes that transport you back in time, and if you're yearning for a taste of the '70s, there's one that can't be overlooked — tuna casserole. Something about the combination of tuna, noodles, and peas, coated in a creamy sauce and topped with a crunchy final layer of breadcrumbs or potato chips, enchanted '70s-era families across the nation. The simple meal actually began popping up everywhere in the 1950s, and its popularity increased over the following two decades. If you grew up in the '70s, there's a pretty good chance it was on your family dinner table a few times a month.
In addition to being a budget-friendly meal that allowed families to stretch their dollars while keeping bellies full, tuna casserole had the convenience factor going for it. All of the ingredients — dried noodles, canned soup, frozen or canned vegetables, and your crunchy topping of choice — were pantry staples that lasted a long time and could be picked up on sale or in bulk for even more savings. And, since the casserole essentially just required opening cans and packages and assembling all your ingredients, it took little effort or time to whip up the dish. While there are some variations in name (for example, some Midwestern diners still remember it as tuna hot dish, a regional moniker for casseroles) and ingredients (such as the addition of cheddar or tomatoes), tuna casserole remains a comfort food classic that'll take your taste buds back to childhood.
Tuna casserole for the modern era
For those interested in bringing tuna casserole back with a bit of a twist, there are quite a few ways to level up the classic version. We've also got a great tuna casserole recipe to get you started.
First of all, consider using chunk light tuna rather than solid white for a casserole that has a bit more texture and doesn't turn into mush. On a similar note, make sure you're pre-cooking your noodles just right. While adding them raw will result in an unappealingly crunchy concoction, the noodles do continue to cook in the oven while the casserole bakes, so you want them just short of al dente for an ideal texture. Get creative with your choice of noodles as well — even if your childhood version only ever used egg noodles, try swapping them out with something that has more bite, like farfalle. And, try making your own creamy sauce rather than using the standard canned soup for delicious results (it's one of the secrets for leveling up casseroles that celebrity chefs swear by).
Finally, while the classic tuna casserole has a short list of ingredients, that doesn't mean you can't mix it up a little and experiment with other additions. For example, capers could add some crunch and briny flavor. Sour cream introduces a tangy twist. You can also swap dried seasoning for fresh herbs, which would make a huge difference in the overall flavor profile.