The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Spots In NYC
Given the sheer volume of pizza options in New York City, it's not hard to find a satisfying slice. No matter where you are, just about any time of day or night, you're right around the corner from an amazing pie.
The estimated number of pizzerias in NYC can range from 1,813 to more than 2,000, if accounting for Italian restaurants that also happen to make pizza, and non-Italian eateries that serve slices as well. Ask any New Yorker, and they'll rattle off dozens of spots, all easily among the best pizza places in America. Everyone has an opinion on classic haunts like Patsy's, Roberta's, Joe's, and John's, and don't forget about Di Fara or Spumoni Gardens. There are also newer, trendier spots, where foodies and celebrities alike line up to taste New York's hottest slice. But those are not the pizza places on this list.
You don't need to stand in a line that stretches for blocks, or wait for hours to place an order, or go broke while trying to taste the latest celebrity-approved pizza. The joints off the beaten path can actually be the most satisfying. Scattered across the five boroughs, some have been around for decades, while others have made a name for themselves in recent years. These are the best hole-in-the-wall pizza spots where you don't have to battle tourists, influencers, or paparazzi to get a high-quality New York-style pie.
Louie & Ernie's
When it comes to New York City pizza notoriety, the Bronx may not get as much attention as other boroughs. But that may be just the thing that makes these pies so great. They're made by hand, using the same tried-and-true techniques that you'll find anywhere else in the city, and served out of an old-school pizzeria on the ground floor of a two-story house, located on the corner of a residential street in the Schuylerville neighborhood. Louie & Ernie's has been a mainstay of the Bronx since 1959, and its classic New York-style, thin-crust pizzas are still worth making the trek for.
While you're on the 6 train, heading toward the next-to-last stop in Pelham Bay, decide which Louie & Ernie's pizza you're in the mood for. The sausage pie, loaded with flavorful bits of ground sausage, is always a great choice; so is The Godfather, which includes pepperoni, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. On the other hand, you could opt to keep it simple, and go with one of the shop's classic Margherita, fresh tomato & mozzarella, or New York-style white pizzas. You can't go wrong with any of these fan favorites. Both slices and full pies are available for lunch and dinner.
louieanderniespizza.com
(718) 829-6230
1300 Crosby Ave, Bronx, New York, NY 10461
Denino's Pizzeria & Tavern
It only takes about 25 minutes to get from Lower Manhattan to Staten Island via the Staten Island Ferry — which happens to be free, and also one of the easiest ways to see the Statue of Liberty. Yet, with all that going for it, the location doesn't tend to draw too many tourists (or locals, for that matter.) Those unwilling to make the trip across the water for a taste of pizza don't know what they're missing.
This writer's first taste of Denino's, and first trip to Staten Island, were facilitated entirely by a good friend (and Staten Island native) who wanted to share some of what the underrated borough has to offer. Nestled in the Port Richmond neighborhood, which you'll need a car or bus to get to, Denino's Pizzeria & Tavern has been a family-owned and -operated fixture of the community since 1937. Even though the menu features a variety of tavern-style bites, you don't want to skip the pizza — and, if you have to choose just one, make it a Garbage Pie, made with sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions. If you have the appetite for two, get the Clam Pie, too.
deninossi.com
Multiple Locations
Scarr's Pizza
Scarr's pizza can be found on Orchard Street, half a block up from Canal Street, where Chinatown and the Lower East Side collide. Owned by Scarr Pimentel, this run-of-the-mill-looking pizza spot could easily be confused with just about any other in the city's wide web of relaxed neighborhood pizzerias. But look closely, and you'll see that the specialty ingredients and attention to detail here tell a different story. Each pie starts with dough made from organic, non-GMO, freshly-milled wheat, which creates a naturally leavened crust that is incredibly flavorful, and more nutrient-dense.
Toppings at Scarr's include the usual New York staples. The place has got cheese, pepperoni, white, and Margherita pies in their standard round form, as well as rectangular Sicilian, and authentic grandma pizza. If you get the chance, though, you should definitely try the Hotboi, a round pizza made with sauce, cheese, beef pepperoni, jalapeños, and Mike's Extra Hot Honey. The DJ Clark Kent, a Sicilian-style pizza topped with sauce, cheese, Italian chicken sausage, and fresh garlic, is another popular choice. Scarr's opens at noon every day of the week, and closes at 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
scarrspizza.com
(212) 334-3481
35 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Jonny's Pizza
New Yorkers have a lot of stubborn pride about a lot of things, and pizza is definitely one of them. Many of the most famous pizza places have stories that span generations, starting with master pizzaiolos who emigrated from Italy. Those legacy pizza makers honed their craft over decades, working in the city's most notable pizza shops, and sometimes even Michelin-starred restaurants. Many are lifelong New Yorkers who developed a deep love for thin crust pizza at an early age, and then couldn't shake it. And then there's Jonathan Rashtian, a Los Angeles native who moved to Manhattan for college, and became so enamored with NYC pizza culture that he opened his own pizzeria four years later, in 2024.
It turns out, the LA transplant (and one of only a few Persian pizza makers in NYC) knows what he's doing — and so far, New Yorkers are into it. Rashtian's menu is short and sweet, with eight flavors that build upon one each other: Cheese, Pepperoni, Vodka, Vodka Pepperoni, Vodka Pesto, Vodka Pesto Pepperoni, White Mushroom, and Meat Lovers. The shop is open til 2 a.m. on Thursdays, and 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, to give the Lower East Side's late-night crowd some high-caliber carbohydrates when they need them most.
jonnyspizzanyc.com
(347) 470-1886
173 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Totonno's Pizzeria Napolitana
Totonno's Pizzeria Napolitana is a 104-year-old, family-owned business located a few blocks from Coney Island's famous boardwalk, and Luna Park. It takes about an hour to reach by subway from Lower Manhattan, and it keeps limited hours. The shop is only open for take-out on Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 5:30 p.m., so the window of opportunity is small, making this one of the hardest pizzas in all of New York City to lay your hands on. The effort to get a taste is undoubtedly part of the lore, and what makes these straightforward pies so coveted.
A hole-in-the-wall pizza place so hard to get to, located almost as far into Brooklyn as you can go without hitting the ocean, must be doing something right to keep people coming back for more — but the people do. To see why, try Totonno's traditional 14-inch pizza, which is Neapolitan-style versus New York-style, with mozzarella, tomato, grated cheese, and oil. The 14-inch white pizza is made with the same ingredients, sans the tomato, and other toppings include pepperoni, mushrooms, garlic, red onions, anchovies, and extra cheese. No matter which you're craving, you'll want to time your order right, and place it in advance.
totonnosconeyisland.com
(718) 372-8606
1524 Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224
F&F Pizzeria
Cleverly named for its chefs, Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli, F&F Pizzeria opened in 2019. It's a clean and simply adorned pizza shop housed within a refurbished garage between two other restaurants, both also owned and operated by the two Franks. With a small scattering of outdoor seating, and plenty of places to stand while you enjoy your slice, it's not hard to find a spot. It's much harder to pick just one or two flavors from the menu at F&F.
One of the place's most popular orders is the clam pizza, made with fresh clams, mozzarella, Parmesan, bread crumbs, fresh lemon, red chili flakes, and fresh parsley. Those who don't love seafood on their pizza, but still have an adventurous spirit, should try the Partanna instead. It's got red onions, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Calabrian chile, orange blossom honey, and Sicilian oregano. Slices currently cost anywhere from $4.50 to $7, but it's worth trying every single one, as often as necessary, until you find your favorite.
fnfpizzeria.com
Multiple Locations
Luigi's Pizza
Luigi's Pizza has been serving up slices in South Park Slope since 1973. It was originally founded by Luigi Lanzo, who opened the neighborhood spot shortly after moving to New York from Italy. Luigi's is now run by his son, Giovanni Lanzo, and it is still considered one of the best pizzerias in Brooklyn.
What sets these pies apart is the sauce, made according to a secret family recipe that was originally created five decades ago. Along with the closely-guarded sauce recipe, the pizzeria credits its enduring success to the fact that it only uses simple, high-quality ingredients, like premium olive oil, and ripe tomatoes and peppers picked by hand.
While this is widely regarded as one of the best shops in the city to get individual slices, it also makes a slew of whole specialty pies. Choose from Fresh Mozzarella, Vodka, Supreme, Sicilian, White, Lasagna, and Grandma (with or without broccoli rabe.) Luigi's is open every day except Sunday, from 11 a.m. til 9:30 p.m., and it's easy to reach from any of the D, N, R, or W trains that roll through Park Slope.
luigispizzabrooklyn.com
(718) 499-3857
686 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215
Amore Pizza
To get to Amore Pizza, take the 7 train to the last stop in Flushing, Queens, then start walking. You'll eventually find yourself at an old-school, family-friendly pizza restaurant in a nondescript strip mall. Don't let the humble appearance fool you. While you won't spot any major celebrities or long lines of food influencers, you will discover one of New York City's most celebrated slices of pizza. You've got to taste it to appreciate it, and understand why Amore has an almost cult-like following.
Order a slice of plain cheese from Amore, and prepare to be wowed by a perfectly crisp crust, the ideal ratio of sauce to slice, and a cheese pull that you'll be dreaming of long after you've finished eating. Simply put, this is the epitome of NYC pizza, and it's worth seeking out. Even though Amore Pizza has been in business since 1973, it's not somewhere you can order from online. You can call ahead to order, but you still have to show up in person to pick up your round or Sicilian-style pizza. Get it plain, or topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, anchovies, or extra cheese.
amore-pizza.goto-place.com
(718) 445-0579
30-30 Stratton St, Flushing, NY 11354
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria has a reputation that far precedes its current location in Astoria, Queens (which is not to be confused with Bellucci Pizza, also on 30th Avenue in Astoria.) This is due to the fact that its late founder was one of the most famous (and occasionally infamous) contemporary pizzaiolos in New York. After sharpening his cooking chops at restaurants in France, Andrew Bellucci fine-tuned his pizza-making skills at several famous pizzerias in NYC, including Two Boots and Joe's Pizza, and was most notably involved in the revival of the famous Lombardi's Pizzeria in Little Italy.
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria is where the pizza chef finally found his groove, making his own version of the city's iconic thin crust pie, with an artisanal twist. The pizzeria's Fresh Shucked Clam Pie is one of Bellucci's specialties, and is still only available by special order. But don't sleep on the equally tasty Triboro, made with fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, vodka sauce, and a Genovese-style pesto with pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and black pepper. While those are both done just right, there are no wrong choices here. Just show up hungry enough to eat an entire pizza in one sitting.
andrewbelluccispizzeria.com
(718) 407-2497
37-08 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103
Mano's Pizzeria
Ridgewood is one of those geographically strange, mostly residential neighborhoods that's technically located in Queens, but that you have to take the M train via Brooklyn to get to. When you're feeling adventuresome, it's worth the multiple transfers to make it to Mano's Pizzeria, a newer slice shop founded by Nick Manopella in 2021. These slices might look like your run-of-the-mill New York pizza, but they've got a secret: The irresistibly bubbly and flavorful crust actually takes three to five days to ferment, depending on what kind of pie you're getting.
The specialty pies on the menu at Mano's are all named after members of Nick's family. They include the Fulgieri, made with provolone and caramelized onions; the Manopella, which has fried chicken cutlets, homemade vodka sauce, and pesto; and the Minucci, topped with sweet sausage, pepperoni, Calabrian chili peppers, and hot honey. There are also pies inspired by classic New York flavors. The Vodka Pie, White Mushroom Pie, and Buffalo Chicken Pie (made with house-made Buffalo sauce and crumbly Gorgonzola cheese) are all solid picks.
manospizzeria.nyc
(718) 418-1112
62-98 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
Chrissy's Pizza
During the pandemic lockdown of 2020, some people made sourdough while stuck at home, while others made banana bread. And others, like Chris Hansell, made pizza. A few years of pop-ups later, Hansell was ready to make it official with a brick-and-mortar location in Greenpoint. Chrissy's Pizza opened in 2024, showcasing a decor that immediately appealed to an elder millennial crowd. In one corner of the standing countertop-only dining area is a small TV surrounded by piles of old VHS tapes, offering a nostalgia that pairs well with Chrissy's Spicy Soppressata & Banana Peppers Pie.
The small pizzeria doesn't sell slices, but its full-sized thin crust pies only take a few minutes to produce, and can be ordered in advance if you'd prefer. Whether you're keeping it simple with a tried-and-true red pizza, or mixing it up with a creative Fig Jam + Spicy Soppressata White Pie, you'll be glad you've got enough to go around.
instagram.com/chrissys.pizza
142 Nassau Avenue, Greenpoint, Brooklyn 11222
Dani's House of Pizza
Just off the E and F trains in Kew Gardens, Queens, Dani's House of Pizza has been a neighborhood hot spot since it opened in 1959. The pizzeria's claim to fame isn't its Italian roots or wild topping combinations, but a special sweet sauce that sets it apart from other slices around the city. If a sweeter tomato sauce on pizza isn't your thing, you should know that Dani's also makes an equally iconic green pesto pizza. Fans are so enthusiastic about both that Dani's offers a half-and-half option for those who can't decide between the signature sweet sauce, and the eatery's instantly recognizable pesto sauce.
Those really in the know will tell you to order a serving of the pizzeria's sweet sauce on the side, to dip slices of pesto pizza into for the ultimate Dani's pizza experience. You can trust that you've never had anything quite like it before, and after a taste, you'll wonder why this hasn't caught on everywhere. And if that weren't enough, Dani's House of Pizza also offers a full selection of Italian entrees, including fresh pastas and seafood dinners. The restaurant is primarily open for dinner, from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.
danishouseofpizza.com
(718) 846-2849
8128 Lefferts Blvd, Queens, NY 11415
Lee's Tavern, Staten Island
Lee's Tavern may be a classic neighborhood bar, but it's more famously known for its pizza. Originally founded by Leroy Moresco in 1940, the tavern continues to make what many people consider to be the best pizza on Staten Island, if not in all of NYC. Like anywhere on Staten Island, Lee's requires a special trip if you don't live in the area, but it's pretty easy to get to, even without a car. A quick ride on the Staten Island Ferry will connect you to the Staten Island Railway, which you can then take to the Dongan Hills stop, where you'll find Lee's.
The tavern serves a traditional cheese pizza, which can be customized to your liking. Choose among the usual selection of toppings, including mushrooms, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, garlic, anchovies, onions, olives, peppers, eggplant, chicken, and broccoli. If you'd rather have someone else do the deciding, go with one of the specialty pizzas, like the Calamari, the Shredded Pork with Peppers and Onions, or the White or Red Clam pie.
leestavernnyc.com
(718) 667-9749
60 Hancock St, Staten Island, NY 10305