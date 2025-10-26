The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Spots In NYC

Given the sheer volume of pizza options in New York City, it's not hard to find a satisfying slice. No matter where you are, just about any time of day or night, you're right around the corner from an amazing pie.

The estimated number of pizzerias in NYC can range from 1,813 to more than 2,000, if accounting for Italian restaurants that also happen to make pizza, and non-Italian eateries that serve slices as well. Ask any New Yorker, and they'll rattle off dozens of spots, all easily among the best pizza places in America. Everyone has an opinion on classic haunts like Patsy's, Roberta's, Joe's, and John's, and don't forget about Di Fara or Spumoni Gardens. There are also newer, trendier spots, where foodies and celebrities alike line up to taste New York's hottest slice. But those are not the pizza places on this list.

You don't need to stand in a line that stretches for blocks, or wait for hours to place an order, or go broke while trying to taste the latest celebrity-approved pizza. The joints off the beaten path can actually be the most satisfying. Scattered across the five boroughs, some have been around for decades, while others have made a name for themselves in recent years. These are the best hole-in-the-wall pizza spots where you don't have to battle tourists, influencers, or paparazzi to get a high-quality New York-style pie.