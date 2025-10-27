The Lean Cut Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses For Its Country Fried Steak

A highly popular national steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, puts a Southwest-inspired spin on casual dining. Although the desserts, sides, and drinks could all be fan favorites, the obvious standouts are Texas Roadhouse's steaks, which are USDA Choice rated. Part of that protein lineup is a popular down-home entree, country fried steak. The restaurant adds some class to this classic by preparing it with high-quality sirloin.

Sirloin is a type of steak cut from the cow's rear area around the hip. Despite its relatively lean nature, it's known for being juicy. At Texas Roadhouse, sirloin is hand-sliced into steaks and then battered before frying.

The beef used for country fried steak typically comes in the form of cube steak. This uniquely perforated piece of meat became the standard due to its low price, pre-tenderized nature, and quick cooking time. It's worth noting that, although cube steak is often produced from top round, it can be made from top sirloin, too. Some chefs may even recommend the latter cut due to its combination of firm yet tender texture and vibrant flavor.