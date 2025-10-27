The One-Pot Dish Ina Garten Wants To Cozy Up To In The Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wondered what Ina Garten tends to eat in a day, there's a one-pot dish that she tends to gravitate towards during the fall. As the leaves start to change color and the weather begins to cool down, the celebrity chef and TV personality takes a recipe out of her own cookbook, "Go-To Dinners," that's fit for the season. It's her chicken in a pot with orzo that we're hinting at.

In an October 2022 Instagram post, Garten hinted at the recipe, and it's one worth visiting now that fall has returned. The dish uses a whole chicken, which means it makes for an easy weeknight dinner that will feed the whole family (or provide leftovers). It has celery and carrots, but the standout ingredients are leeks, fennel, and fresh herbs like parsley and thyme. Then there's the saffron, which is pricey but will really elevate the flavor of this dish to set it apart from other one-pot meals.