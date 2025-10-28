How Ruth's Chris Gets Tasty Broiled Steaks Without A Marinade

When it comes to a perfectly cooked cut of beef, Ruth's Chris Steak House seems to have cornered the market. Each steak rolling out of the more than 140 locations scattered across the globe is set up to have the crispy coveted sear, the ideal internal temperature, and a primal meaty flavor that beef lovers can't get enough of. But while you're copycat Ruth's Chris au gratin potatoes recipe always comes out killer, if you've ever tried to recreate one of its famous steaks, you know something is always missing. That's because Ruth's Chris uses the highest quality beef and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment to pull off its meat magic rather than some run-of-the-mill marinade.

Infrared broilers designed by Ruth's Chris owner Ruth Fertel, who doubled as a chemistry and physics buff, reach 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit — temperatures that are unimaginable for a regular old kitchen appliance. The result is an incredible crispy sear on the top of the steak, which happens quickly so as not to allow the steak to be overcooked. A result of the Mallaird reaction, the perfectly golden brown sear adds a rich caramelly flavor.

And where some folks might use a marinade to tenderize and flavor the meat, steaks at Ruth's Chris are wet aged, meaning they are vacuum-sealed in plastic and left to marinate in their own juices. In the case of Ruth's Chris, this process, which encourages connective tissue to break down, making for supremely tender meat, can take up to 28 days. Fertel opted for wet aging over dry aging for the sake of time, cost, and consistency.