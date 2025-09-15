Creamy & Golden Copycat Au Gratin Potatoes From Ruth's Chris

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse may have a rather odd name (such a peculiar use of the possessive!), but they do make some pretty mean steaks. The sides are superb, as well, particularly the fan-favorite potatoes au gratin. A gratin typically consists of thin-sliced potatoes in a creamy sauce, and Israeli celeb chef Yotam Ottolenghi thinks it's the best way to cook potatoes. Ruth's Chris, however, makes its au gratin potatoes in a slightly different way. According to Patterson Watkins, creator of this copycat recipe. "These taters follow the rich, creamy, and cheesy standard for au gratin with some slightly delicious deviations." One of these is that the potatoes are diced, not sliced, which she says cuts down on cooking time and "...makes this a much more hearty and somewhat rustic side dish."

Watkins also feels that the three cheese combo that Ruth's Chris uses (this being cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan) "...definitely makes for epic pulls of stringy cheese without the sharpness of typical gratin cheeses like Gruyère." She also notes that this simple dish has an unexpected depth of flavor from fresh alliums, "I love that every bite comes well-seasoned with pops of garlic and onion as well. Overall, this was a damn good dish. I straight up ate it as a main (no steak necessary)."