This Fast-Growing U.S. Burger Chain Is Now In 11 States — And Expanding

A bright orange shipping container in Baton Rouge sparked one of the most captivating stories in American fast-casual dining. Smalls Sliders began with a single location serving cheeseburger sliders and has since grown into a multistate franchise. The Louisiana-born brand currently operates across 11 states, with new openings appearing in a steady rhythm nationwide.

Restaurateur Brandon Landry founded Smalls Sliders in 2019 with a simple vision: deliver top-tier burgers quickly and make the experience a delight from start to finish. As demand surged, the company relocated its headquarters to Atlanta to strengthen its business and draw from a wider talent pool. Each restaurant occupies a modular "Can" — a 750-square-foot prefabricated unit equipped with a drive-thru, walk-up window, and patio. The standardized design shortens build time, trims costs, and helps franchisees launch within weeks instead of months.

Recognition of this strategy soon followed. Restaurant Business placed Smalls Sliders on its Future 50 list of the nation's fastest-growing small chains. The company holds more than 350 franchise agreements across roughly 30 states, with openings underway in Colorado, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Recent developments have also added Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia to the map, spanning nearly every U.S. region.