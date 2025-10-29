This Fast-Growing U.S. Burger Chain Is Now In 11 States — And Expanding
A bright orange shipping container in Baton Rouge sparked one of the most captivating stories in American fast-casual dining. Smalls Sliders began with a single location serving cheeseburger sliders and has since grown into a multistate franchise. The Louisiana-born brand currently operates across 11 states, with new openings appearing in a steady rhythm nationwide.
Restaurateur Brandon Landry founded Smalls Sliders in 2019 with a simple vision: deliver top-tier burgers quickly and make the experience a delight from start to finish. As demand surged, the company relocated its headquarters to Atlanta to strengthen its business and draw from a wider talent pool. Each restaurant occupies a modular "Can" — a 750-square-foot prefabricated unit equipped with a drive-thru, walk-up window, and patio. The standardized design shortens build time, trims costs, and helps franchisees launch within weeks instead of months.
Recognition of this strategy soon followed. Restaurant Business placed Smalls Sliders on its Future 50 list of the nation's fastest-growing small chains. The company holds more than 350 franchise agreements across roughly 30 states, with openings underway in Colorado, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. Recent developments have also added Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia to the map, spanning nearly every U.S. region.
Smalls Sliders has big burger energy
While the structure fuels the spread, the Smalls Sliders menu is what keeps customers coming back. Of course, its sliders are the stars of the show — fresh beef seared to order, American cheese (beloved for its meltability), and crinkle-cut pickles. A drizzle of tangy "Smauce" or spicy queso dip adds an extra layer of savory goodness. Guests can also upgrade to a "Biggie Smalls" (double meat and double cheese) or round out their meal with seasoned waffle fries and a shake — whether vanilla, chocolate, or cookies and cream.
Smalls Sliders' growth has gained even more traction through support from private equity firm 10 Point Capital and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees. Their investment has amplified expansion and visibility, helping the brand's signature "Smorange" hue become a familiar sight along highways, on college campuses, and in bustling suburban centers. Inside, crews move with a rhythm as burgers sizzle and shakes blend, giving each location a distinct energy that matches its color.
Smalls Sliders has struck a chord with diners who appreciate food that's fast, consistent, and full of spirit. With a compact footprint, a clear identity, and a loyal following, the brand continues its remarkable momentum — proving that sometimes the biggest ideas really do come in small packages (or in this case, Cans).