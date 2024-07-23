8 Easy And Delicious Slider Recipes

"Slider" is a word of multiple meanings, since it can be a type of sandal or a breaking pitch where the ball winds up where the batter's not looking. When combined with the word "recipe," however, the term obviously refers to a miniature sandwich. White Castle claims to have invented the dish back in 1921 and may be responsible for the name. According to one story, "slider" refers to how the chain's employees used to slide the two-bite burgers down the counter to waiting customers. A less appetizing tale, however, credits the moniker to WWII sailors who joked that chow hall burgers were greasy enough to slide down their throats.

Sliders these days have evolved beyond their fast-food roots and are no longer necessarily of the burger variety -– tiny brioche buns filled with duck confit, pork belly, or brie with fig jam would not be out of place on the menu of a hipster bistro. Our sliders aren't so much of the trendy amuse-bouche variety however, but are instead something you'd make for a potluck, picnic, or game day gathering. We do have a few burger slider recipes (including two White Castle copycats), but the fillings also extend to ham, chicken, roast beef, and even meatballs dressed up for Halloween. If you're planning a party, it might be fun to put together a selection so you can offer slider tasting flights.