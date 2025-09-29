4 Things Aldi Does Better Than Walmart
With food prices steadily on the rise, consumers are hungrier than ever for affordable groceries. As a result, shoppers are increasingly relying on low-cost grocery stores like Aldi and Walmart to secure essentials at the best possible prices. That doesn't mean that quality is out the window, however, as the goal for most shoppers is finding good deals on great products. If you're deciding on where to spend your hard-earned bucks, we can help. Mashed did some digging to determine whether Aldi or Walmart offered the most value to shoppers, and we learned that there are several things that Aldi does exceedingly well.
You can't beat the chain's private label products, and many store-exclusive items have garnered their own cult followings. The German-borne grocery store is also cheaper in multiple respects, and Aldi typically does a little better where fresh produce is concerned. Moreover, while one can't necessarily choose grocery stores based on vibes alone, some customers agree that Walmart's atmosphere is unpleasant. As stated by one disgruntled shopper on Reddit, "It's like normal people completely forget their manners once they step into Walmart." On the other hand, its stores are pretty ubiquitous, with 10,750 locations and counting. This could make them more accessible for some shoppers. Despite Walmart's convenient locations, Aldi is worth seeking out if you want a good, affordable grocery selection and pleasant shopping experience.
Top-tier private label products
There are many unique features that set Aldi apart from other grocery chains, such as requiring a quarter deposit for carts to save money on labor costs. Aldi's reliance on its own private label goods is another unique cost-saving measure, but these products offer more than just affordability. Customers have developed a cult-like devotion to many of the store's products, from Park Street Deli Corn Dip to Mama Cozzi's Cheesy Breadsticks. Then there are Aldi Finds, which is a weekly rotation of special products with limited availability that typically sell out quickly.
According to the 2024 list of Aldi fan favorites (which are featured on the website and are determined by a customer survey), Atlantic Salmon, Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake pizza, Park Street Deli Hummus, and Barissimo Cold Foam were all lauded for their impressive quality. On Reddit, Aldi shoppers had high praise for the chain's smoked gouda, pizza dough, and dark roast coffee, in addition to numerous other items. Like Aldi, Walmart has several private label brands available in its stores, including Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods. Plenty of Great Value products are well-regarded by consumers, but the selection of Walmart exclusive products is a lot more typical than the special items you can find at Aldi. This can perhaps be attributed to the intensive research, development, and testing the latter store takes when deciding on its products.
More affordable groceries
Aldi's focus on its own private labels makes a big impact where cost is concerned. In general, store-exclusive brands are less expensive because retail chains have the final say over ingredients and production processes. Additionally, the costs for marketing and advertising private label goods are cheaper or largely absent, which means consumers enjoy savings they wouldn't get with name-brand items.
When pondering which grocery store is more affordable, Aldi excels in numerous categories. For many consumers, the chain is often less expensive when it comes to grocery staples (such as eggs and milk). It also offers cheaper prices on common items like vegetables, fish, and steak. We did our own informal cost comparison and found a local Aldi offers Black Angus strip steak for $13.89 per pound, while one from Walmart costs $17.97 per pound. It should be mentioned that Aldi's selection of private label products is a bit limited as compared to what's available at Walmart. Additionally, prices vary from region to region, so not all shoppers will have the same experience. Despite these variables, the combination of quality and affordability found in Aldi exclusive products can't be matched by Walmart.
Fresher produce
Despite rumors that Aldi produce leaves much to be desired, the store features a decent selection of fresh fruit and vegetables. According to the retailer's website, Aldi restocks its fruits and vegetables daily and sources its produce selection from local growers. The chain also claims to focus on "trusted sources" when it comes to produce suppliers and provides shoppers with many organic and non-GMO products, including several varieties of salad mixes. The writer of this article frequently purchases produce from the chain and is rarely disappointed with the quality of Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, asparagus, and other veggies. And according to a Mashed poll involving nearly 600 respondents, 33.39% of those surveyed said Walmart had the worst produce compared to stores like Publix, Costco, and Target, and Aldi.
Walmart's produce selection has received plenty of unfavorable reviews from social media users. On Facebook, a customer shared photos from their cucumber delivery, which they described as "Rotten, covered in mold and it STANK." A commenter expressed their own frustration with Walmart delivery, stating, "All my peppers were mushy my cucumbers had mold, my fruit wasn't close to ripe and some over ripe to the point of liquid." Although someone could see these issues as a byproduct of the store's delivery program, a Redditor had a different view on the produce: "Walmart demands they get the cheapest price on the produce they purchase. They can do this because of the volume they purchase. In turn the suppliers give Walmart the lowest quality produce."
Better vibes while shopping
Aldi offers such a pleasant experience to shoppers that the store even has its own online fan club. The Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook celebrates the discount retail chain for its unique products, specifically within the center aisle of the store (which fans have playfully dubbed 'the aisle of shame' for the thrill they get perusing all the fun products). Aisle of Shame members even have a signature "caw" sound they use to identify each other while shopping in the center of the store.
Then there's Walmart (sad trombone noise). It may offer cheap groceries, but setting foot into its stores is a dicey proposition, according to some consumers. In a Reddit thread titled "Why did you stop shopping at Walmart?", a commenter answered, "The people. The people are the deterrent." Another shopper stated that the store's environment was "anxiety inducing." And unlike Aldi's Aisle of Shame, Walmart has a Facebook group dedicated to complaints and concerns, which currently features posts lobbing accusations of elder abuse, racist customer "service," and lackluster auto service.