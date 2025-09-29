4 Things Aldi Does Better Than Walmart

With food prices steadily on the rise, consumers are hungrier than ever for affordable groceries. As a result, shoppers are increasingly relying on low-cost grocery stores like Aldi and Walmart to secure essentials at the best possible prices. That doesn't mean that quality is out the window, however, as the goal for most shoppers is finding good deals on great products. If you're deciding on where to spend your hard-earned bucks, we can help. Mashed did some digging to determine whether Aldi or Walmart offered the most value to shoppers, and we learned that there are several things that Aldi does exceedingly well.

You can't beat the chain's private label products, and many store-exclusive items have garnered their own cult followings. The German-borne grocery store is also cheaper in multiple respects, and Aldi typically does a little better where fresh produce is concerned. Moreover, while one can't necessarily choose grocery stores based on vibes alone, some customers agree that Walmart's atmosphere is unpleasant. As stated by one disgruntled shopper on Reddit, "It's like normal people completely forget their manners once they step into Walmart." On the other hand, its stores are pretty ubiquitous, with 10,750 locations and counting. This could make them more accessible for some shoppers. Despite Walmart's convenient locations, Aldi is worth seeking out if you want a good, affordable grocery selection and pleasant shopping experience.