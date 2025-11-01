Old-School Thanksgiving Dishes People Hardly Make Anymore

There's something about Thanksgiving that makes us crave specific foods every year. More than half of all American households plan to eat turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing for the holiday, according to a 2024 YouGov survey. Do we truly love these comfort dishes so much, or could even the most traditional holiday foods one day be forgotten? Considering how many once-popular Thanksgiving dishes have faded from our recipe lists, you could make a case for the latter.

Of course, a range of factors affect trends in eating habits over time. Everything from demographic shifts to culinary fads to economics can impact what Americans serve up for Thanksgiving. That said, there are several old-fashioned and downright odd dishes that are tough to imagine ever sharing space on the table with our beloved pumpkin pie and candied yams. Some may secretly love these controversial side dishes, but we're convinced that most of these foods lasted so long because people were afraid to share honest opinions with the cook. For better or worse, here are some of the most notable old-school dishes that people rarely make for Thanksgiving anymore.