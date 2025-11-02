New Jersey's Best Candy Store Has Been Slinging Sugar Oceanside For Over 125 Years

It's not often that you see a business stick around for over a century. So when you do, it's worth taking notice of what these places offer to make themselves such an indispensable part of the community. For Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge in Ocean City, New Jersey, the combination of a boardwalk location, old-school charm, and high-quality sweets is hard to beat.

Shriver's first opened its doors on the Ocean City boardwalk in 1898, just over 15 years after the first bridge was built from the mainland to the barrier island where the city is located. It originally operated not just as a candy store, but also as a restaurant and ice cream parlor. Shriver's has been run by the same owners for more than six decades, helping maintain the spot's dedication to quality and consistency.

Shriver's can satisfy cravings for all sorts of sweet snacks, from chocolate and gummy worms to numerous varieties of licorice. However, the store may be most famous for its fudge and saltwater taffy. Both are crafted in-house, making Shriver's the only Ocean City spot where you can watch your candy being made before enjoying it. Over 70 taffy varieties are available (up from the original 17), making every visit to this beachside landmark a potential taste adventure.