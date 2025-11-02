New Jersey's Best Candy Store Has Been Slinging Sugar Oceanside For Over 125 Years
It's not often that you see a business stick around for over a century. So when you do, it's worth taking notice of what these places offer to make themselves such an indispensable part of the community. For Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge in Ocean City, New Jersey, the combination of a boardwalk location, old-school charm, and high-quality sweets is hard to beat.
Shriver's first opened its doors on the Ocean City boardwalk in 1898, just over 15 years after the first bridge was built from the mainland to the barrier island where the city is located. It originally operated not just as a candy store, but also as a restaurant and ice cream parlor. Shriver's has been run by the same owners for more than six decades, helping maintain the spot's dedication to quality and consistency.
Shriver's can satisfy cravings for all sorts of sweet snacks, from chocolate and gummy worms to numerous varieties of licorice. However, the store may be most famous for its fudge and saltwater taffy. Both are crafted in-house, making Shriver's the only Ocean City spot where you can watch your candy being made before enjoying it. Over 70 taffy varieties are available (up from the original 17), making every visit to this beachside landmark a potential taste adventure.
No need to be salty about New Jersey's famous saltwater taffy
Although Shriver's is located just a stone's throw from the ocean (like many taffy spots around the country), it's critical to note that saltwater taffy isn't made with saltwater. In fact, only a few varieties of Shriver's taffy contain any salt at all. The name seems to have originated from nearby Atlantic City, where an early taffy purveyor whose store flooded supposedly branded the soaked candy as "saltwater taffy," which stuck.
All in all, Shriver's has sold more than an estimated one billion pieces of candy since opening its doors, earning a stellar 4.7-star rating on Google. The store even offers shipping, so those who can't make it to the beach can still enjoy a taste of the sun and surf. This can be an ideal option for curious candy lovers who are far from the Garden State, as there's no doubt saltwater taffy is among the iconic New Jersey foods you need to try before you die.
When it comes to sweets, every part of the country offers something unique, and they're yours for the taking at the best candy stores found in each state. Still, for a combination of historic charm, beautiful surroundings, and high-quality taffy and other candy, there's no better place to go than Jersey Shore favorite Shriver's.