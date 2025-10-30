The Las Vegas-Based Chicken Chain That Will Be Everywhere In 2026

Unseating Chick-fil-A, the top-selling chicken chain in America, might seem like an impossible task. However, there is an up-and-coming Las Vegas-based chicken restaurant poised to take the country by storm and possibly give industry leaders a run for their money. With just 29 locations in nine states (Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, California, Idaho, Washington, Michigan, and Ohio), Houston TX Hot Chicken has yet to reach household name status. However, the restaurant has recently received an enviable honor, as it was named first place in Restaurant Business's Future 50 list, which shines a light on smaller food establishments growing at an impressive rate.

Houston TX Hot Chicken may not have originated in Texas, or even Tennessee, but the fast-casual chain's dining concept is fully inspired by Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. Founders Houston Crosta (Las Vegas-based entrepreneur) and Edmond Barseghian (entrepreneur, influencer, and racecar driver) launched the eatery in 2021 and hope to expand to more locations by the end of 2026.

Along with the existing 29 stores, Houston TX Hot Chicken has two pending locations in Arizona and Washington. As for the menu, diners can expect chicken sandwiches, tenders, and nuggets, plus fries, milkshakes, salads, mac and cheese, and more. The defining dish seems to be the Original Hot Chicken Meal, which features a fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with coleslaw, pickles, and a house sauce that is made fresh, along with the cheese, ranch, and Texas Caesar sauces.