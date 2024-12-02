What Are The Spiciest Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches?

Spicy crispy chicken sandwiches are a staple of fast food. Wendy's popularized the fast food spicy chicken sandwich in 1996, and most major competitors have since followed suit. From fast food chicken spots to burger joints, the spicy chicken sandwich is well-represented on sandwich menus. If you're a thrill-seeking spice lover or enjoy a mild spice experience, fast food has a spicy crispy sandwich perfect for your tastes.

This list is ranked from the most mild spicy sandwich to the most mouth watering heat packed fast food crispy chicken. To determine which fast food sandwiches are the hottest, we looked into what customers are saying online. Beyond this, spice is science, the Scoville scale can be used to measure the heat of these sandwiches based on the ingredients used to give them their kick. The Scoville scale categorizes spicy foods by their level of capsaicin, the chemical compound that makes your mouth burn and has you reaching for your drink. The level of heat is quantified in Scoville Heat Units, or SHUs.