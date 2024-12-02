What Are The Spiciest Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches?
Spicy crispy chicken sandwiches are a staple of fast food. Wendy's popularized the fast food spicy chicken sandwich in 1996, and most major competitors have since followed suit. From fast food chicken spots to burger joints, the spicy chicken sandwich is well-represented on sandwich menus. If you're a thrill-seeking spice lover or enjoy a mild spice experience, fast food has a spicy crispy sandwich perfect for your tastes.
This list is ranked from the most mild spicy sandwich to the most mouth watering heat packed fast food crispy chicken. To determine which fast food sandwiches are the hottest, we looked into what customers are saying online. Beyond this, spice is science, the Scoville scale can be used to measure the heat of these sandwiches based on the ingredients used to give them their kick. The Scoville scale categorizes spicy foods by their level of capsaicin, the chemical compound that makes your mouth burn and has you reaching for your drink. The level of heat is quantified in Scoville Heat Units, or SHUs.
12. Dairy Queen - Spicy Chicken Strip Sandwich
The Dairy Queen Spicy Chicken Strip Sandwich flies under the radar. It is not the most conventional crispy chicken sandwich, favoring chicken strips over the classic chicken filet. The sandwich features two chicken strips topped with lettuce and tomato sandwiched between a toasted bun covered in Dairy Queen's Flamethrower sauce.
Will this spicy sandwich have you reaching for your Blizzard to cool down? It seems unlikely. The Flamethrower sauce sources its heat from ground chipotle peppers and a mild hot sauce. Chipotle peppers are ranking pretty low on the Scoville scale ranging from 2,500 to 8,000 SHUs. Customers are not feeling the heat. It has some spice, but it's not going to have your mouth tingling. The Flamethrower sauce has some heat and if generously applied can give this sandwich a small kick. For fans of a good crispy chicken sandwich with a fear of spice, this may be just right for you.
11. Jack in the Box - Jack's Spicy Chicken
Jack in the Box is not the most widely beloved fast food spot, but for some it's an unsung gem. Jack in the Box has been serving up a spicy chicken sandwich for two decades. Jack's Spicy Chicken features a chicken filet sipped in a spicy breading coated in melted Swiss cheese, the sandwich features classic fixings with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on a buttered bun.
It promises a "lingering burn" but customers aren't so sure. There's definitely an attempt at spice, but it is not packing real heat. Many fans of the sandwich say that it used to be better back in the day. Customers have reported remembering that the sandwich used to be spicier and more flavorful. The Jack's Spicy Chicken is not a tough competitor in the spicy crispy chicken sandwich wars, it rarely appears on ranked lists, but fans of the chain are loyal to the sandwich. We were not able to uncover the ingredients of the spicy breading, but it's safe to say, this is not the hottest sandwich on the market.
10. Smashburger - Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich
The Scorchin' Hot Crispy Sandwich is a departure from the iconic Smashburger selection of thin beef patty burgers stacked into unique burger creations. This sandwich is rather simple, its golden butter toasted bun is topped with hot juicy tenders, mayo, and pickles. The sandwich was permanently added to the menu in 2023 after being offered on and off for a limited time, but the spicy crispy sandwich proves once again it is a worthy addition to any fast food menu.
This sandwich might not live up to its "scorchin'" name. Customers find that although this is advertised as a "Nashville" hot chicken, it plays it safe in the spice department. Its spice is mild, compared to tabasco which is considered a medium spice level with 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs. Although we could not uncover what spices are included in the fried batter, it can come with a red pepper mayo which may add some heat with 15,000 to 30,000 SHUs. This is not a spiceless sandwich, but Scorchin' may be an overstatement.
9. Wendy's - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a fast food classic, throwing its hat into the spicy chicken sandwich wars way back in 1996! All of these other restaurants are about 23 years too late with spicy chicken sandwiches gaining popularity in 2019. This marinated spicy chicken breast is sandwiched between two soft buns and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
The Wendy's website describes the lettuce and tomatoes as cooling down the fiery chicken filet, suggesting you're in for a lot of spice. Customers like that the filet itself packs a punch without a sauce, allowing the hot chicken to shine. Despite having this level of authenticity over a McDonald's Spicy McCrispy, some customers find it to be mild in comparison. The classic status of this sandwich may not be doing it many favors with customers finding its breading to be basic. In terms of ingredients, the black pepper, chili pepper, and mustard seed combination. A chili pepper or cayenne pepper has a medium Scoville ranking at 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs. The black pepper and mustard add a bit of kick as well with low spice levels. Unfortunately, this classic may have become outdated in the spicy chicken wars, with customers feeling it's not a standout.
8. Chick-fil-A - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A is a heavy hitter in the world of chicken sandwiches. Its chicken sandwich is a fan favorite without a doubt always landing on lists of the best fast food chicken sandwiches. Many have argued that the Spicy Chicken Sandwich surpassed the Original Chicken Sandwich when it was released in 2010. The chicken breast filet has an orange hue and is covered in spicy seasoning and pressure cooked in peanut oil, laid on pickles and held together with a toasted buttered bun.
This sandwich will not set your mouth on fire, but it has an undeniable peppery heat. The heat of this sandwich sneaks up on you, with each bite becoming more intense than the last, but never overwhelming your taste buds. This is a classic chicken sandwich long before every fast food menu was trying to turn up the heat. In maintaining its recipe, many have surpassed the offering in terms of heat, but there is no doubt that this sandwich is a delight. It is not exactly known what peppers are in the pepper seasoning coating the spicy chicken filet, but customers agree the spice is tolerable but packed with flavor.
7. Whataburger - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Everything is bigger in Texas, but is it spicier? Although Whataburger is known for its classic juicy beef burger creations, this Southern chain would not be complete without a spicy chicken sandwich. The chicken filet is marinated in a blend of spices, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles to cool the additional heat provided by delicious jalapeños and a spicy mayo based sauce spread over toasted buns.
This spicy sandwich hit Whataburger menus in 2020 as a limited-time item, but the popularity of the sandwich solidified its place as a permanent menu item. It was proven a fan favorite, but how does it fare in the spicy chicken sandwich wars? Although I was not able to uncover the spices used in the sandwich's seasoning, the spicy sauce is spiced with cayenne pepper. Cayenne pepper packs 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs, comparable to the heat of tabasco. Although multiple elements of this sandwich have a kick of spice, altogether customers have expressed that the spice level is only slightly above average. However, customers appreciate that the sandwich is thoroughly spiced, not just sporting a spicy sauce, but incorporating peppers into the chicken's marinade. This sandwich is rarely considered incredibly spicy, but is considered incredibly delicious and well crafted.
6. Kentucky Fried Chicken - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for its crispy breading and tender chicken, but can it hold its own in the world of spice? Some may argue that KFC was a pioneer of fast food spicy chicken sandwiches, with its Singapore locations introducing the Zinger, KFC's first spicy chicken sandwich in 1993. Today, its chicken sandwich has a pretty classic build. Its double breaded chicken breast filet is covered on both sides with KFC's spicy sauce and a bed of pickles atop a toasted brioche bun.
The KFC spicy chicken sandwich is sure to leave a tingling sensation on your tongue, but your mouth won't be on fire. Customers find that the bright orange sauce has a striking look compared to other sauces and has a classic Cajun heat. This is not a spice that dulls as you get used to it, but gets hotter with each bite, however the overall heat level is mild. The ingredient responsible for heat is cayenne pepper, with the sauce being compared to the flavor of tabasco. The 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs definitely pack a punch especially with how much sauce is spread on both buns of sandwich. If you love hot sauce, this sandwich may bring the heat you love.
5. Burger King - Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Burger King is not necessarily known for its chicken, but don't count it out of the chicken sandwich wars! The king has shown interest in bringing the heat with its summer 2024 limited time Fiery Menu that not only featured spicy sandwiches, nuggets, and mozzarella sticks, but a spicy drink! Since then it seems the menu has renamed the Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich to be Fiery rather than spicy, but the ingredients and description remains the same. The hand-breaded chicken breast filet is covered in a triple pepper glaze that's balanced out by lettuce, tomatoes, and savory sauce.
The three peppers in the triple pepper glaze are cayenne, black pepper, and a bird's eye chili pepper. The bird's eye chili pepper is the spiciest of the trio at 50,000 to 100,000 SHUs, which is considered fairly hot. Of course, the cayenne pepper adds 30,000 to 50,000 SHUs on top. Black pepper is the lesser of the three with a low 5,000 to 10,000 SHUs. Despite these three peppers, the spice level is fairly mild with little flavor sophistication. If you're worried about your spicy chicken sandwich burning your mouth, Burger King's cleverly balanced sandwich keeps the spice at levels relatively at bay.
4. McDonald's - Spicy McCrispy
McDonald's is a juggernaut in the world of fast food, and it's no surprise that it would be a contender in the spicy chicken sandwich wars. The Spicy McCrispy and McCrispy hit menus in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite, landing the sandwich on many McDonald's menu rankings in its relatively short existence. The sandwich consists of a crispy chicken filet placed on a shiny potato bun each with a generous helping of the spicy pepper sauce, finished off with crispy pickles for balance.
While this description may have your mouthwatering, the sandwich's spice level may not. The spice of the sandwich is solely in the spicy pepper sauce. The ingredient responsible for the sauce's heat is a habanero pepper which has between 100,000 to 350,000 SHUs. This is considered a medium spice level, but don't discount the power of a habanero. For some, a jalapeño is scorching hot and only clocks in at 2,500 to 5,000 SHUs. Reviewers of the sandwich find that the spicy pepper sauce is not a very unique sauce with notes similar to a basic hot sauce. Those seeking a thrilling spice experience might find that this sandwich has enough of a kick to be worth a shot, but the sandwich itself is nothing to write home about.
3. Wingstop - Chicken Sandwich
Although a spicy chicken sandwich doesn't seem like the most obvious menu item for a wing spot, it may be the perfect addition. Wingstop has a wide range of spicy sauces for those daring enough to give thehottest sauces a try. The chicken filet is absolutely drenched in a variety of flavors, topped with tangy pickles, and sandwiched in a golden bun with a choice of dip.
Wingstop specializes in bringing the heat and juicy chicken, a perfect storm for a mouth-watering fiery sandwich. Its spiciest atomic flavoring features the heat of habanero peppers at a ranking of 100,000 to 350,000 SHUs as previously mentioned. While the McCrispy utilizes these peppers in its sauce, the Wingstop filet is fully coated in habanero heat. Wingstop lays on the flavoring thick, but it has a wide range of flavors, some with no spice at all. Wingstop's crispy chicken sandwich is the best of both worlds for those that can handle the heat, and those that need to get out of the kitchen. When it comes to the 12 distinct flavors offered, Atomic ranks highly with customers, and the dipping sauce is the cherry on top of the experience.
2. Popeyes - Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes famously started the crispy chicken sandwich wars in 2019 in a X (formally known as Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A, fighting for the title of the classic chicken sandwich. When it comes to chicken, Popeyes is a force to be reckoned with, and its Southern roots are bringing the spice.
The Ghost Pepper Chicken sandwich — dubbed "scary good" but the brand — tops the chain's classic crispy chicken filet with a chili-infused ghost pepper sauce, complemented with crispy pickles.
Despite being "scary good," Popeyes promises the sandwich is not so spicy that you'll be scared to order it again. Customers agree, the sandwich is considered delicious while also fitting into most people's flavor palate. However, ghost peppers are not to be played with, at 1,041,427 SHUs these peppers are seriously hot. The sauce alone packs intense heat, but is balanced out by the juicy sandwich, breading and pickles making it an enjoyable eating experience rather than a challenge to choke down. If you're a spice lover this sandwich is for you, but don't sit it out if you're spooked by spice.
1. Dave's Hot Chicken - Sliders
Dave's Hot Chicken is in a league of its own when it comes to burning hot chicken. This Hollywood fast food chicken spot is dedicated to having the hottest chicken possible. Dave's offers a slider that lays a juicy chicken tender on a potato bun topped with creamy kale slaw crispy pickles and Dave's signature sauce.
Its reaper seasoning comes with a disclaimer and a waiver warning diners that the reaper's spice can lead to injury! As the name suggests, this chicken is seasoned with the extract of a Carolina reaper pepper, one of the spiciest peppers in the world packing 2,000,000 to 2,200,000 SHUs. Those brave enough to try the slider are in agreement that this sandwich is no joke. The reaper seasoning is all encompassing, sinus clearing, and scorches your whole mouth. Dave's medium spice level is often as hot as other fast food locations' spiciest options. Dave's delivers for spice fans who don't fear the reaper and are searching for a genuinely hot sandwich.
Methodology
When sifting through the sea of spicy fast food chicken options, we wanted to strike a balance between science and customer feedback. Reading reviews was a huge part of the process. While a Scoville unit can tell you how hot an ingredient is, its impact varies based on the quantity used and the ingredients it is paired with.
Additionally, fast food chains can be really tight-lipped about recipes and finding the ingredients was not always going to be an option. We knew reviews alone would not be enough because everyone's spice tolerance is different. For one person a mild chicken sandwich is beyond another customer's spice threshold. If we relied on either too heavily, we would have to ignored a huge part of what makes a food truly spicy. The combination of the Scoville Scale and customer testimony made for a ranking system we could agree with.