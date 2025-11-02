Skip These Two Cuts Next Time You Eat At A Steakhouse And Thank Us Later
A trip to your local steakhouse can bring culinary delight that lingers in your memories long after the meal ends. Alternatively, it can end with a disappointing dinner where the most memorable element is the bill. The trajectory partly comes down to precisely what hungry carnivores order, as not every steak is created equal.
To help you make the most of your next steakhouse outing, we asked an expert for tips. According to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Steakhouse, those dining at a quality steakhouse with high-grade beef have little reason to worry. After all, experienced chefs can make even humble cuts enjoyable when cooked properly. "Price is not always an indicator, but the grade definitely makes a difference."
However, he conceded there are two cuts in particular to be wary of, generally speaking: sirloin (or butt steak) and the much-talked-about filet mignon. Although these two parts of the cow have little in common otherwise, both are often best skipped at a steakhouse for a variety of reasons.
Skip the sirloin for superior steaks
When it comes to sirloin or butt steak, K.C. Gulbro concedes that there are some advantages to ordering it. "They tend to be inexpensive, and therefore, you feel like you get a great deal when you see the 8-ounce sirloin is cheaper than the 6-ounce filet," he says, noting they're also quite flavorful when cooked correctly. That's where the praise ends, unfortunately. Gulbro warns that this cut "can also be a disaster. The sirloin can be inconsistent in texture — sometimes grainy or chewy depending on how it's cut and cooked."
One of two major subprimals on the cow, the sirloin is located toward the rear of the animal, in an area of relatively heavily-used muscles. This produces tougher meat, especially on the bottom sirloin. This piece is better used for ground beef, stew meat, and roasts, rather than regular grilled or broiled steaks. Although it might save you a few bucks on your bill, you may decide that the bit of extra cash in their wallet doesn't make up for what could be a subpar dining experience.
Forget the filet, too
Another steak you might want to avoid is the famous filet mignon. This popular cut is separated from the cow's tenderloin and comprises just 2% to 3% of the overall beef per animal. On the plus side, it's known for its ultra-tender texture, mainly due to the fact that the muscle is rarely used. However, it's also very low in fatty marbling, which can cause it to dry out if overcooked and doesn't provide as much flavor as some fattier alternatives.
K.C. Gulbro's criticism is somewhat measured, as he noted that "filet mignon isn't 'bad'; it's just incomplete without help." This help includes a cooking surface heated enough to produce the Maillard reaction, which occurs when sugars and proteins on the meat's surface react with heat to create the delicious flavor and brown crust that steak lovers look for.
Unless you can count on the chef to correctly cook your filet (as well as enhance it with the right seasoning, sauces, and accompaniments), diners may be better off opting for another cut. After all, why splurge on what's typically the most expensive piece of beef if it won't always meet your standards?
Better beef alternatives for your next steakhouse visit
If K.C. Gulbro's advice has left you wondering what to replace your regular order with, fear not. He also recommended several alternatives that are as underrated as sirloin and filet are overrated. This includes "outside" skirt steak, which he describes as "thicker, more marbled, and deliver[ing] a richer, beefier flavor with a tender, juicy texture." In addition, hanger steak offers an option full of rich flavor at a relatively affordable price. Just make sure to slice it against the grain. "Cut wrong and you have flavorful chewing gum," he warns.
Gulbro's final suggestion may surprise those who've taken his concern about sirloin to heart. It's coulotte steak, also known as top sirloin cap, sirloin cap, or picanha. Separated from the more desirable top of the sirloin, it is lean but has ample marbling. Gulbro describes it as "buttery and flavorful, with texture similar to a strip steak if cut right."
Although there's no right way to decide on an entree at your favorite steakhouse, there's no doubt there are some choices that may be less than ideal. Remember this expert advice and skip the sirloin or filet on your next visit; your stomach and wallet alike will thank you.