Skip These Two Cuts Next Time You Eat At A Steakhouse And Thank Us Later

A trip to your local steakhouse can bring culinary delight that lingers in your memories long after the meal ends. Alternatively, it can end with a disappointing dinner where the most memorable element is the bill. The trajectory partly comes down to precisely what hungry carnivores order, as not every steak is created equal.

To help you make the most of your next steakhouse outing, we asked an expert for tips. According to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Steakhouse, those dining at a quality steakhouse with high-grade beef have little reason to worry. After all, experienced chefs can make even humble cuts enjoyable when cooked properly. "Price is not always an indicator, but the grade definitely makes a difference."

However, he conceded there are two cuts in particular to be wary of, generally speaking: sirloin (or butt steak) and the much-talked-about filet mignon. Although these two parts of the cow have little in common otherwise, both are often best skipped at a steakhouse for a variety of reasons.