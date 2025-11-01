The Iconic Salty Trader Joe's Snack That's Never Gone Out Of Style (It's In The Hall Of Fame)
Every loyal Trader Joe's customer has their go-to products that make it into the shopping cart during every shopping haul — and the California-based supermarket recognizes that with its Product Hall of Fame. But one of the items that's on the list is a salty snack that we must warn you is hard to put down once you rip the bag open and eat one. It's the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets that we're hinting at.
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets were entered into its Product Hall of Fame as the best snack in January 2023. However, the peanut butter-filled pretzels have been stocked on the shelves at the store since 1992. I have to say, my fellow TJ's shoppers, these pretzels are one of my must-have snacks and are certainly worth the hype. Other than Costco's Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, TJ's is my favorite place to buy this snack because of the perfect ratio of crunchy pretzel and creamy peanut butter.
The skinny on Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, and other Product Hall of Famers
The prized snack is rather affordable, so it won't increase your grocery bill too much at $2.69 for a 16-ounce bag, per the retailer's website. The peanut butter-filled pretzels are made in Pennsylvania, according to Trader Joe's, which makes sense considering the state is known for its pretzels. The inside is filled with peanut butter made of roasted peanuts, and on the outside, you get bites of coarse salt. It's a balance of crunchiness and creaminess, which is another reason why I (and many others) enjoy the TJ's snack so much.
Curious about the other snacks in Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame? The snack that took the award for Favorite Overall and Favorite Snack in 2025 is Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, which I'm also a fan of. Other items that made the list include the chain's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and its Unexpected Cheddar, both of which made our list of the items you should buy during your first Trader Joe's shopping haul. There are so many flavorful treats and meal accompaniments at Trader Joe's that it's way too easy to pass up on some of its hidden gems that you might not know about, like its corn chips and garlic naan.