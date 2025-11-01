The Iconic Salty Trader Joe's Snack That's Never Gone Out Of Style (It's In The Hall Of Fame)

Every loyal Trader Joe's customer has their go-to products that make it into the shopping cart during every shopping haul — and the California-based supermarket recognizes that with its Product Hall of Fame. But one of the items that's on the list is a salty snack that we must warn you is hard to put down once you rip the bag open and eat one. It's the Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets that we're hinting at.

Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets were entered into its Product Hall of Fame as the best snack in January 2023. However, the peanut butter-filled pretzels have been stocked on the shelves at the store since 1992. I have to say, my fellow TJ's shoppers, these pretzels are one of my must-have snacks and are certainly worth the hype. Other than Costco's Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, TJ's is my favorite place to buy this snack because of the perfect ratio of crunchy pretzel and creamy peanut butter.