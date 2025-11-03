How Much Do Texas Roadhouse General Managers Make?

Texas Roadhouse staff are beholden to some weird rules, like mandatory line dances and the use of folksy vernacular, when interacting with guests. General managers (or managing partners, as they're sometimes called) are also subject to an uncommon condition when hired at the chain. Under a five-year employment contract, managing partners can participate in a stock option program requiring an investment of $25,000. This agreement yields a base salary plus 10% of the location's net income.

Company documentation doesn't explicitly characterize the stock option buy-in as integral to employment, but some sources claim that getting hired is contingent on accepting the offer. If the general manager/managing partner candidate doesn't have the funds, they may receive a loan to cover the fee, and this loan is supposedly forgiven once the employment contract is complete. In theory, a general manager with an investment in the restaurant would go above and beyond to ensure success.

However, this doesn't account for factors outside their control, which can make the proposition dicey. Dining out has become increasingly expensive over the years, which has changed consumer habits. While steakhouses have fared a little better than other establishments during financially tumultuous times, betting on a $25,000 loan is an intimidating proposition for many people.