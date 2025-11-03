7 Discontinued Sam's Club Products That Deserve A Comeback
Loyal Sam's Club shoppers already know the joy of walking through the huge aisles of bulk goods and grabbing all their favorite treats and snacks from the food court. But sometimes members head to Sam's Club and find that one of their favorite items has disappeared without any warning. In recent years, Sam's Club has quietly discontinued several items that had become staples. These losses have not gone unnoticed. Shoppers frequently discuss their disappointment, share recipes to replicate the originals, and even attempt to track down leftover stock at local clubs.
The good news about this is that Sam's Club members have a voice, because the warehouse superstore encourages feedback, and you can request discontinued items to return by calling customer service, where they will give instructions and direct callers into filling out a dedicated feedback form. Many items have actually been reinstated after member requests, proving that vocal support matters to keep fan-favorite items in stock.
While many amazing Sam's Club items have been pulled from the shelves for good, the ones on this list are without a doubt products that deserve a comeback. From indulgent and affordable food court treats to convenient ready-to-eat meals, these items helped create the ultimate Sam's Club shopping experience. The return of these discontinued Sam's Club products would make countless members very excited.
1. Food court churros
Few items inspired as much of what can only be described as "fan loyalty" as the Sam's Club churro. This simple cinnamon-sugar treat was affordable, great for on the go, and just sweet enough to hit the spot after a long shopping trip. Priced at around 99 cents and clocking in at only 310 calories, it was truly the perfect snack to buy without breaking the budget. Members raved about the churro's crispy exterior and soft, chewy interior, making it a classic favorite sweet treat in Sam's Club food courts.
Shoppers have been mourning the churro's removal in the years since it was taken away from Sam's Club's food courts a couple of years ago, citing it as a highlight of their visit to the store in the past. Many shared that it was a small but memorable part of the experience, something they looked forward to on each trip.
The churro was a great food court item for anyone at any time. It was perfect for a quick treat while walking the aisles or as a dessert at home. Its disappearance left a noticeable gap in the menu, particularly for those who loved the affordable, handheld snack. Bringing back the churro would not only give many shoppers a sweet sense of nostalgia but it would also give members a quick, satisfying option that complements other food court offerings.
2. Food court deluxe pizza
Another item that has left members saddened is the removal of Sam's Club deluxe pizza from the food court. This pizza, loaded with toppings like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and olives, was a staple for families and groups visiting the store. Members considered it the most flavorful and substantial option available in the food court, praised for its generous toppings and consistent quality. Many shoppers really enjoyed the fact that the deluxe pizza offered a different experience than the basic cheese or pepperoni slices that can be bought anywhere, giving them variety when feeding a crowd.
Its discontinuation frustrated pizza lovers who missed the combination of flavors and the balance between the sauce, cheese, and toppings. The deluxe pizza had become part of the Sam's Club routine for many, with families and groups often selecting it over other options.
By removing it, the club simplified the menu but also eliminated a fan-favorite choice. Returning the deluxe pizza would bring back more options for loyal shoppers and would make the food court more appealing to a wider audience, reaffirming Sam's Club's reputation as a place for both quality products and enjoyable dining experiences.
3. Member's Mark jalapeño and artichoke dip
The Member's Mark jalapeño and artichoke dip was another huge hit that shockingly disappeared from shelves. This creamy dip blended the subtle tang of artichoke with a gentle jalapeño kick, making it perfect for parties, snacks, or as a delicious dip to chips, crackers, or vegetables. The jalapeño artichoke dip was known and loved for its rich texture and bold flavor, making it a great multiuse staple for entertaining and everyday enjoyment.
Compared to other dips currently offered by Member's Mark, the jalapeño artichoke version stood out because of its unique flavor and combination of ingredients that is not seen at many other stores. Members lamented that its absence left a noticeable gap in the dip section, and some even attempted DIY versions of the jalapeño artichoke dip at home, though most agreed the original was unmatched. Bringing it back would not only satisfy longtime fans but also attract new buyers looking for a flavorful, convenient snack option. The Member's Mark jalapeño artichoke dip's return could easily become a celebrated "member-requested favorite" item.
4. Bakery mini croissants
While the full-sized butter croissants are still available, the mini version was an underrated gem that many members miss. These mini croissants were the perfect size for small households, breakfast trays, or finger sandwiches. Their smaller size allowed for portion control and versatility, whether for a quick breakfast, brunch spread, or appetizer at a gathering.
The mini croissants were also a convenient Sam's Club product for smaller families and individuals who did not want to commit to a large, bulky pastry. Many members appreciated their portability, and some even used them to create small sandwiches for lunches or snacks that could fit into a lunchbox or office mini fridge.
The disappearance of the Sam's Club mini croissants was quietly mourned by many shoppers and bakery lovers, and a return could satisfy a wide demographic. Bringing back the mini croissants would fill a practical niche in Sam's Club's bakery offerings, offering members a tiny but delicious croissant variant that complements both everyday meals and entertaining.
5. Member's Mark frozen Angus cheeseburgers
Member's Mark's frozen Angus cheeseburgers were a premium option that disappeared from Sam's Club stores to the disappointment of many shoppers. Known for its rich flavor and juicy texture, it was a convenient and satisfying choice for families, couples, or solo shoppers at Sam's Club looking for a quick meal. The Angus cheeseburger was a high quality burger compared to other frozen or fast food options like McDonald's or Burger King.
The absence of this product leaves a gap in Sam's Club's frozen meat selection. While alternative burgers exist, few offer the same combination of flavor, size, and convenience. Many shoppers would stock up on these delicious Angus cheeseburgers for quick dinners or entertaining guests, making it both a great household staple and a premium savory treat.
Reintroducing the Angus cheeseburger would restore a fan-favorite option and give members a convenient, high-quality protein choice that is both super tasty and goes with Sam's Club's value-focused offerings.
6. Food court chicken sandwich
The Sam's Club food court chicken sandwich was a simple yet beloved item that was very affordable and high quality for the price. At around $2.50 and 320 calories, it provided a quick, convenient, and satisfying meal. Fans appreciated the sandwich for its balance of flavor, portion size, and nutrition. The removal of the Sam's Club food court chicken sandwich, aimed at simplifying the food court menu, disappointed many who valued this accessible option.
Compared to fast food chains like Chick-fil-A (its chicken sandwich is 420 calories) the Sam's Club chicken sandwich offered better pricing and was 100 calories less. Members often noted it as a convenient alternative when traveling with kids, running errands, or grabbing lunch during shopping trips.
Its return could provide both nostalgia and practicality, filling a void in the food court while maintaining Sam's Club's tradition of offering quality, affordable meals. Bringing it back would reaffirm the club's commitment to providing value in both bulk goods and dining options.
7. Member's Mark lobster roll salad
Finally, the Member's Mark Lobster Roll Salad was a luxurious ready-to-eat item that has been replaced only by a DIY Lobster Roll Meal Kit. While the kit allows members to assemble their own rolls at home, it does not replace the convenience of a fully prepared, ready-to-eat lobster salad. Fans appreciated the premade lobster roll for its premium taste and ease of purchase, making it a great choice for quick meals or entertaining guests without the hassle of tons of preparation and dishes to wash.
The disappearance of the Member's Mark lobster roll salad shows a trend toward simplifying ready-to-eat options into make it yourself foods, but many members continue to miss and request it due to its unique appeal. The lobster roll salad offered a premium, indulgent experience that few other warehouse clubs could match. Its return would cater to members looking for convenience, quality, and a touch of affordable luxury, making it a standout addition to the prepared food selection.