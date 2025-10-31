Dairy Queen's New Holiday Menu Items Are Festive, But Light On Flavor

It's never too cold to enjoy soft serve, which is why Dairy Queen is rolling out a new menu that's already looking past fall and into the winter. The Holiday Treat Collection is available now for a limited time and features two new and one returning favorite.

On the returning side is the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard. This treat features soft sugar cookie pieces, icing, and festive sprinkles blended into that iconic DQ soft serve. Joining this classic is the new Peppermint Bark Blizzard, which happens to be the November Blizzard of the month. Candy-cane lovers, listen up: This is a Blizzard filled with white and milk chocolate chunks sprinkled with peppermint candy cane pieces mixed into vanilla soft serve.

For those craving something a little smoother, there's also the new Holiday Nog Shake, made with Holiday Nog syrup blended with soft serve, milk, and topped with whipped topping and a sprinkle of nutmeg. As an eggnog fan, this one definitely made me perk up, which is why Mashed sent me to Dairy Queen to try out the new holiday items. Read on to find out if these are treats you want to see in your stocking this year.