All Your Dairy Queen Ice Cream Questions Answered

It takes a lot for a fast food place to stand out from a pack that all seems to be serving up a variation on the burger-and-fries game, but Dairy Queen has always done so in a big way. That's largely thanks to its ice cream ... but hold up. It's not actually ice cream, is it? It's technically called soft serve, and it's been that way for so long, you might not even give it a second thought.

We'd argue that you absolutely should question this, though, because it's possible to argue that without soft serve, Dairy Queen wouldn't be the powerhouse that it is today. Not questioning it is to overlook years and years of research and development that went not only into a single soft serve recipe, but into the creation of bespoke soft serve machines and a slew of products that came afterward.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, either. Did you know that Dairy Queen employees originally had to crush a lot of the candy mix-ins for Blizzards by hand? That's some serious devotion. We wanted to learn more about the chain's famous soft serve and some of the secrets behind it. We reached out to Dairy Queen with a handful of questions to see what we could learn, and we also did a deep dive into the chain's history to see what's changed and what's stayed the same. Finally, we got insight from Redditors willing to share some secrets, and here's what we found out.