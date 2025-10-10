7 Costco Items You Shouldn't Buy In Bulk And 7 That You Should

When it comes to shopping at Costco, bigger isn't always better. The big-box wholesaler has amassed over 133 million members and counting by spreading the idea that bulk purchases lead to lower per-unit costs, fewer shopping trips, and less packaging waste. While the store leverages economies of scale and an ultra-efficient supply chain to keep many of its prices cheap, not every item on its warehouse shelves is a deal.

Most discerning shoppers understand the importance of following a smart shopping strategy before buying in bulk. Select items that will last, that your household will use, and that you'll have enough space for in storage. Many shoppers are even wise on the fact that Costco's treasure hunt-style stocking system drives impulse purchases and overconsumption, which could wipe out some savings. These hidden costs notwithstanding, Costco's super-sized products should mean a higher cost upfront but big savings in the long run, right? The truth is that some wholesale deals are much better than others. To make your dollar go further, consider these seven items you shouldn't buy at Costco, versus seven that will actually save you money.