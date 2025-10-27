The Best Deals From Costco's Holiday Savings Guide 2025

The holiday season is almost here, and people are already busy planning dinners, parties, and other festive occasions. Now is also a good time to start shopping for gifts (whether for yourself or your loved ones), and Costco's Holiday Savings guide is brimming with groceries, kitchen essentials, appliances, and other items that customers are bound to love. This warehouse retail leader offers plenty of benefits to its members, including these amazing deals, and we dug through Costco's latest holiday guide to find the best purchases.

Within our list, you'll find discounts on major appliances, chocolate gift boxes, cutlery, and so much more. A word of caution: supplies and prices may vary from store to store, so you may want to check with your nearest location. Additionally, some of the deals included here can only be accessed online, and the appliances featured on our list are only available to members (non-members can make purchases on the Costco website, albeit with a 5% surcharge).