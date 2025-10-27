The Best Deals From Costco's Holiday Savings Guide 2025
The holiday season is almost here, and people are already busy planning dinners, parties, and other festive occasions. Now is also a good time to start shopping for gifts (whether for yourself or your loved ones), and Costco's Holiday Savings guide is brimming with groceries, kitchen essentials, appliances, and other items that customers are bound to love. This warehouse retail leader offers plenty of benefits to its members, including these amazing deals, and we dug through Costco's latest holiday guide to find the best purchases.
Within our list, you'll find discounts on major appliances, chocolate gift boxes, cutlery, and so much more. A word of caution: supplies and prices may vary from store to store, so you may want to check with your nearest location. Additionally, some of the deals included here can only be accessed online, and the appliances featured on our list are only available to members (non-members can make purchases on the Costco website, albeit with a 5% surcharge).
LG Smart Counter-Depth Max French Door Refrigerator
When it's time for a kitchen upgrade, the LG Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator is just what your home needs. Retailing for a cool $1,649.99 and measuring 26 cubic feet with a sizable capacity, members get free delivery with installation, plus a 2-year warranty and bonus haul away services for your old fridge.
Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
While you won't find Godiva stores in North America, you can get your fill of this decadent chocolate at Costco. The Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box includes 4 packages for a total of 108 pieces of chocolate, which means you'll have plenty to go around. You can snag this gift box from the Costco website for $99.99.
Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil
Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil is a must-have item during the holiday season. Costco has a 2-pack of this kitchen essential for $25.49, which is an absolute bargain considering you get 300 square feet of foil with this holiday deal. Customers can find 2-packs of Reynolds Wrap at Costco and online.
Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven
Now at Costco, the Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven offers an amazing deal to members. Retailing for $159.99, this appliance has a spacious interior measuring 1.2-cubic feet and comes with a 1-year limited warranty for your peace of mind. And thanks to the inverter technology, you can rest assured of even heating.
Cangshan Olympus Series German Steel Forged 23-piece Knife Block Set
Retailing for $299.99 rather than the usual $499.99, the Cangshan Olympus Series German Steel Forged 23-piece Knife Block Set features everything you need to efficiently prep for a holiday dinner. Handles have an ergonomic design for comfort and come in black or gray. To keep your new set in great shape, be sure to avoid these common kitchen knife mistakes.
Samsung Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel
What do Costco members get with the Samsung Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel? For $2,599.99, you get this impressive appliance plus free delivery, installation, and a 2-year warranty, and your installer will even haul away your current refrigerator.
Junior's Mini Cheesecakes
Costco shoppers love Junior's Mini Cheesecakes, which come in an adorable 24-pack assortment that's perfect for parties and gatherings. Flavors include original, chocolate swirl, and strawberry swirl. For this holiday season, you can find them $6 off the usual asking price.
Samsung Bespoke 4 Burner Slide-In Double Oven INDUCTION Range with Flex Duo, Convection, and Air Fry in Stainless Steel
Induction cooktops are a bit controversial, but these ranges offer benefits like quicker cooking times and greater energy-efficiency. You can experience the joys of induction cooking with the Samsung Bespoke 4 Burner Slide-In Double Oven INDUCTION Range (with Flex Duo, Convection, and Air Fry in Stainless Steel), which is now available on the Costco website for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.