These Are The Food Trends Chefs Want Everyone To Forget About In 2026

Food is not only a necessity for survival, it's also something that gives us all immense joy, satisfaction, and enjoyment. When we're not scarfing down what's on our plates, our mouths are put to work to talk about things, and many times, we're talking endlessly about food, with friends, or to even total strangers through social media. Year after year, new products, recipes, and wild collaborations come out of nowhere to take hold of our attention, going viral, and often going way overboard. As the calendar inches toward 2026, what food trends from 2025 are perhaps best left in the past?

Tired of Dubai chocolate, hot honey, and cottage cheese mixed into everything? Probably. While we all have our own strong opinions on the matter, Mashed was curious what some of the world's best and rising star chefs, influencers and content creators had to say about it all. Luckily we caught up with many of them at the 2025 New York City Wine & Food Festival to pick their brains on the subject matter. Some of the answers from the tea spilled were aligned, while others were surprising, or downright hilarious. All in all, the answers were as sharp as a knife and as hot as an air fryer. Let's get cooking, shall we?