6 Dollar Tree Holiday Kitchen Finds You'll Regret Not Buying
You don't have to burn through your budget to bring a little holiday magic to your kitchen. At Dollar Tree, you'll find a sleigh full of seasonal options that are as festive as they are practical. From snowflakes on spatulas and napkins to Santa on towels and oven mitts, you can make your kitchen merry and bright for just a few dollars.
I browsed in the store and online to find Dollar Tree's best holiday kitchen offerings, with a focus on value, practicality, and a dash of holiday magic (to learn more about how these items made the nice list, see the end of this article). Most of these holiday picks cost $1.50 each (as of November 2025, though prices may vary). That means you could snatch two of everything on this list — one for you and one to gift — for about $20. But the cutest holiday kitchen finds disappear faster than hot cocoa on a cold night, so buy them while you can to avoid any festive FOMO.
Christmas silicone spatulas
You can never have too many spatulas during cookie season, so don't miss Dollar Tree's Christmas silicone spatulas that serve double duty as kitchen tools and holiday décor. They come in convenient sets of two (one large, one small). At just $1.50 per pair, they're a small investment that adds a big dash of holiday cheer.
The wooden handles are sturdy and comfortable, ready for all the frosting and folding of the season. And with heat-resistant silicone heads, these spatulas won't melt under pressure when you're frantically finishing that last batch of gingerbread cookies. They're also gentle on non-stick cookware — the last thing you need during the holidays is a scratched baking pan.
All that baking will feel so much more joyful with the assorted holiday designs. Options may vary by store, but expect images such as snowflakes, pine trees, and classic red-and-white peppermint swirls. You'll also spot spatulas with seasonal sayings such as "Winter Wonderland," "Fa La La La," and "Christmas Calories Don't Count." That sounds like an excuse to make even more cookies!
Holiday kitchen towels
If your kitchen could use a little seasonal sparkle, Dollar Tree's holiday towels are an easy, budget-friendly way to deck the halls — and clean the countertops. For just $1.50 each, you can stock up without breaking your holiday budget. Choose from a festive variety, like a red and green plaid kitchen towel for a cozy farmhouse charm or a festive Christmas kitchen towel with a snowman that's ready to belt out "Let it Snow."
They're convenient to keep on hand for drying dishes and cleaning up cookie crumbs, but they can also do so much more. Use them as a decorative way to line a bread basket, cover a batch of Christmas cookies, or wrap a bottle of wine.
Or, simply drape them over your oven handle for instant holiday cheer. Many of Dollar Tree's seasonal towel designs have coordinating companions, like matching drying mats, oven mitts, and placemats. The snowflake kitchen towel with glitter even has matching glitter snowflakes stemless wine glasses. It's a design full of wintery charm, along with plenty of sparkle to help ring in the New Year.
Oven mitt and pot holder sets
If you're cooking up a season full of casseroles and cookies, then Dollar Tree's traditional Christmas oven mitt and pot holder sets are the perfect way to protect your holiday spirit (and your hands). Each $1.50 set comes with one oven mitt and one pot holder, decked out in matching seasonal designs that make even reheating leftovers feel a little more festive. Hang the mitts on your kitchen hooks for instant decoration, and toss the pot holders onto the table when you need a quick trivet.
You'll find designs ranging from traditional holly to jolly Santa, plus holiday sayings like "Sweet as a Christmas Cookie" and "Love Peace Joy." So go ahead and cook up some love, peace, and joy this year. And keep those oven mitts and pot holders nearby for all those holiday moments that are just a little too hot to handle.
Holly dish drying mat
Holiday dishes pile up fast! Dollar Tree's holly dish drying mat lets you stash those wet plates without worrying about water damage to your countertops. At just $1.50, it's a budget-friendly and practical pick that's ready to soak up the chaos of holiday cooking.
It's made from 100% polyester, a durable and quick-drying fabric. And measuring a generous 12 inches by 18 inches, it provides plenty of space for everything from cookie sheets to cocoa mugs. When it's not buried in dishes, you'll enjoy the drying mat's red and green holly pattern — an easy way to deck the halls (or, in this case, countertops) with boughs of holly.
Beyond drying dishes, these mats work well under a slow cooker of apple cider or cocoa to catch drips during holiday gatherings. And after the last warm beverage has been served, holiday drying mats fold flat for easy storage after the holidays.
2-ply snowflake lunch napkins
The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year, but let's be honest. They're also the messiest. Between cookie crumbs and wayward mushroom gravy, you're going to need napkins. Lots of them. When you can't keep up with the washing and drying of cloth napkins, Dollar Tree's 2-ply snowflake lunch napkins are an easy and stylish solution to have on hand.
Each pack includes 24 napkins for $1.50. They're 2-ply, which in napkin terms means they can handle gravy. And they're lunch-sized, made for actual meals — not just decorative cocktail napkins.
But they are also decorative! The bold red background and crisp white snowflake design bring instant holiday cheer to any place setting or dessert table. They also look great lining a cookie tin or layered beneath holiday treats for a festive touch. So, unless you're planning to do an emergency laundry load every 15 minutes, you'll definitely regret not grabbing a few packs of 2-ply snowflake lunch napkins while they're still on the shelf.
Peppermint flavored candy cane spoons
A candy cane and a spoon in one — in other words, exactly what you need to stir your holiday hot cocoa. Dollar Tree's peppermint flavored candy cane spoons come boxed in a pack of six for just $1.25.
While you can't hang them on your tree, spoons have become a popular candy cane shape because they have so many fun uses. In addition to hot cocoa, they're ready to stir a little extra holiday spirit into other warm drinks like tea, coffee, and mocha. They make cute cake toppers, adorable accents for holiday dessert tables, or the perfect finishing touch to a gift mug filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows. The spoons' bright red and white candy cane design instantly dresses up any place setting, no napkin folding required. Use them to serve soft holiday desserts, such as chocolate mousse or parfaits.
And if you're getting creative with gingerbread houses, these spoons are a fun addition that can offer slightly different design possibilities than traditional candy canes. A spoon in the "yard" becomes a tiny shovel stuck in the snow (icing). Candy cane spoons invite you to enjoy the sweet creativity of the holiday season.
How I chose these finds
To choose items for this list, I strolled through my local Dollar Tree to explore the holiday offerings related to the kitchen, cooking, and dining. I also browsed online to find varieties that weren't available at my local store and to check product details that might not appear on the packaging.
The main factors I considered were ease of storage and bang for your buck for seasonal usage. Even when everything's just a few dollars, it's nice to know your purchases will earn their keep throughout the season — and maybe into next season, too. For example, there's an adorable "milk for Santa" glass that caught my eye, but it has its spotlight moment on Christmas Eve and would be a storage headache. By next year, it might very well be "broken glass for Santa." So, as cute as it is, the "milk for Santa" glass didn't make this list. Holiday towels, on the other hand, are practical to hang out all season and fold up easily for storage until next year.
All quoted prices are based on what's posted on Dollar Tree's website. As the website notes, prices and selection vary by location. Happy holiday treasure hunting!