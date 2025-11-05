This Tiny New Orleans Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The US
In the heart of New Orleans, Heard Dat Kitchen radiates heritage and pride. Chef Jeffery Heard built his restaurant on family values, transforming a former Soap Works building into a community cornerstone on Felicity Street. Born in the Big Easy in 1961, Heard began washing dishes as a teenager. Over the decades, he refined the art of service in hotels, banquet halls, and fine dining establishments. In 2015, he founded his own restaurant that has been dubbed one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in America.
Heard Dat Kitchen opened as a family venture. The founder's wife and children are integral to the daily operation, from managing orders. Another facet of the business is Audrey Mae's Catering. It's named for Heard's mother, whose recipes inspired many menu staples. His version of red beans and rice, for instance, follows his mother's method: beans soaked overnight and simmered low and slow. Each portion is prepared thoughtfully, ensuring every serving feels familiar and intentional.
Heard Dat Kitchen feeds New Orleans with soul and style
The menu at Heard Dat Kitchen celebrates New Orleans cuisine with a modern twist, earning its reputation as one of the best soul food restaurants in the U.S. Dat Fries come piled high with seasoned french fries, candied bacon, and ranch. The BBQ Shrimp Fries layer buttery Gulf shrimp over a bed of seasoned fries. The Superdome features blackened fish with mashed potatoes, topped with lobster cream sauce, corn, and crispy onion rings. Bourbon Street Love brings together fried chicken and macaroni beneath a drizzle of "Crawdat" cream sauce, and the Seafood Extravaganza unites fried or blackened fish and shrimp with Crawdat fries and angel sauce. Heard's signature gumbo — brimming with shrimp, sausage, and chicken — is a warm, flavorful classic. The iconic Creole stew boasts a thick roux of hearty veggies and bold spices and ranks among the must-try dishes in New Orleans.
Through various challenges, the Heard family found ways to persevere. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the eatery pivoted to grab-and-go meals and partnered with local nonprofits to feed communities across the city. Teachers receive weekly discounts, and regulars are greeted like old friends, their names and preferences remembered. Heard Dat Kitchen stands as a reflection of the city it serves — resilient, soulful, and grounded in connection.