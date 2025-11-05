This Tiny New Orleans Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The US

In the heart of New Orleans, Heard Dat Kitchen radiates heritage and pride. Chef Jeffery Heard built his restaurant on family values, transforming a former Soap Works building into a community cornerstone on Felicity Street. Born in the Big Easy in 1961, Heard began washing dishes as a teenager. Over the decades, he refined the art of service in hotels, banquet halls, and fine dining establishments. In 2015, he founded his own restaurant that has been dubbed one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in America.

Heard Dat Kitchen opened as a family venture. The founder's wife and children are integral to the daily operation, from managing orders. Another facet of the business is Audrey Mae's Catering. It's named for Heard's mother, whose recipes inspired many menu staples. His version of red beans and rice, for instance, follows his mother's method: beans soaked overnight and simmered low and slow. Each portion is prepared thoughtfully, ensuring every serving feels familiar and intentional.