This Flavored Whiskey Brings Out Hidden Notes In Your Whiskey & Coke
When serving up an expensive whiskey, you don't want to mask the unique flavor notes the distillers have brought forth in the spirit by adding a mixer. There are definitely certain spirits you should just drink straight. However, if you're simply looking to whip up a fun cocktail that improves cheap whiskey, Coke is one of the most common flavor-enhancing options. It's a classic cocktail for a reason. Sometimes, though, you might be looking for a bit of a twist, which is where flavored whiskey comes in.
When you're envisioning a flavored whiskey that pairs well with Coke, vanilla or cherry whiskey are likely the first options that come to mind. After all, those variations of flavored Coke exist, so it seems a natural pairing. For a fresh take, we suggest using Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey for your whiskey and Coke. The blend of iconic Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey and the brand's own carefully crafted honey liqueur combines into a spirit that has a subtle sweetness and depth of flavor courtesy of the honey liqueur, as well as some notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice found in the Jack Daniel's whiskey formula.
Though the actual recipe behind Coca-Cola's iconic flavor is a secret, the mixer has flavor notes of vanilla, caramel, cinnamon, citrus oils for that refreshing taste, as well as spices including nutmeg and clove. There's a lot going on in terms of flavor, which makes something subtle like honey the perfect accompaniment.
Subtle, sweet, and satisfying honey whiskey
A lot of flavored whiskeys can be quite overpowering, often completely masking the taste of other components in a cocktail. Or, with a mixer that has a complex flavor like Coca-Cola, the two might end up battling it out, creating a cocktail that feels a bit chaotic with too many flavors in the mix. Other flavored whiskeys are quite sweet, which, when paired with a sweet mixer like Coca-Cola, will yield an almost cloyingly sugary cocktail that only a select few will enjoy.
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey works because it enhances rather than masks or battles the flavors of Coca-Cola. The honey and vanilla notes in the spirit amplify those dessert-like flavors in Coca-Cola, such as caramel and cinnamon. The honey liqueur adds smoothness and sweetness that beautifully balances out the citrus and spice in the mixer. Since it's a more subtly flavored whiskey on its own, you can use the Tennessee Honey in the same proportions you would any other whiskey for your cocktail. It's ultimately a matter of preference, as with any cocktails, but a ratio of three parts Coke to one part whiskey is a good place to start. For a unique final touch, garnish with a small piece of honeycomb.
