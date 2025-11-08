The Innovative BBQ Dish That Turned A Memphis Spot Into One Of Elvis' Favorite

All hip-shaking and crowd-wooing, Elvis Presley's energetic performances were the stuff of legend — as was his appetite. After all, the iconic star needed some serious refueling in between all those strenuous shows, so it's no wonder he favored hearty meals. In addition to his famous favorite, grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches, the foods Presley loved to eat run the gamut from buttermilk biscuits to meatloaf to frijoles rancheros, a bean dish you can still order up at Presley's go-to Mexican restaurant in Palm Springs.

But the "Jailhouse Rock" hitmaker was a Southern boy through and through, so his heart belonged to classic Southern comfort food — especially barbecue. The King didn't just enjoy chowing down on ribs and pulled pork sandwiches though; Presley was also a massive fan of BBQ pizza. While the hybrid dish has now become a staple at pizza joints across the globe, back in the "All Shook Up" singer's day, it was still a newfangled idea, and one innovated by the very Memphis eatery Presley counted among his favorites: Coletta's.

Founded in 1923, the ice cream parlor turned Italian restaurant reeled the legendary performer in with its zesty BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and mozzarella-topped pie. Not only did his wife pop in multiple times a week to pick up pies for the gang at Graceland, the King himself apparently ordered so much of the pizza, and so often, that the restaurant simply set Presley up a running tab, which was paid for monthly by his manager, Col. Tom Parker.