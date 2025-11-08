The One Thing You Shouldn't Do Before Cooking Canned Corn

Canned corn is one of the most convenient things since sliced bread. Instead of laboriously shaving kernels off the cob, you can simply open a tin and create a canned corn side dish without any of the fuss. Even so, a food as simple as canned corn can benefit from a bit of preparation. One of the easiest ways to improve its taste is by rinsing it, so you shouldn't skip this step before cooking corn from the can.

This small step can have major benefits, and it only takes a few seconds. Corn is likely to absorb the tinny flavors of its container, an unpleasant side effect of the canning process. A quick rinse can reduce the issue, resulting in a cleaner, more natural taste. It can also improve texture by eliminating that slimy coating of stale canning liquid.

Rinsing canned corn also helps remove other unwanted additives. The USDA found that rinsing your kernels can remove up to 12% of sodium, and even properly draining the can will reduce the salt by 9%. Certain manufacturers also add sugar or starch to canning liquid, so washing it off gives you more flavor and nutrient control. This tiny tweak has a big payoff, improving the quality of your dishes with minimal effort and bringing the can's contents closer to the flavor of fresh corn.