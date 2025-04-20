Compared to the fresh flavor and crisp texture of a newly harvested cob, canned corn can seem underwhelming. It's not that it's awful, it's just ... not as good. But perhaps it's because you're guilty of some of the mistakes everyone makes with canned corn. Sure, it's never going to be the same as a fresh ear, but it can be pretty darn tasty if you treat it right.

Knowing how to cook canned corn and what to season it with makes all the difference. It doesn't have the same oomph as raw kernels, so you can't treat it as subtly. But, before you even start cooking, picking the perfect can is important, too. Not every brand is as yum as the next, so you might just have a poor example. There are so many things you can do with canned corn that it never has to be lackluster or disappointing again.

What's great about the canned stuff is that you can keep it in your pantry for years. Unlike cobs, which only keep a week or so in the fridge, canned corn is ready for you to enjoy any time. It's perfect for those quick pantry dinners — or something more elaborate — when your vegetable crisper drawer is empty. So, once you learn the common missteps people make with canned corn and how to avoid them, you've got so many delicious meals ahead of you.

