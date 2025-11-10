The Vintage Pantry Staple That's Making A Comeback Amid Rising Food Costs
With the cost of grocery staples on the rise this fall, consumers are seeking smart ways to stretch their shopping budgets. This desire for affordable food could explain the recent surge in interest of a largely-forgotten ingredient. Bouillon powder is a concentrated form of soup stock made with dehydrated meat (beef, chicken, and pork) as well as dehydrated vegetables. It's often pressed into cubes for convenience but also comes in powdered, paste, and liquid forms. Adults of a certain age might remember these little cubes sitting in their kitchen pantries and might have mistaken them for candies (or maybe that was just me). The word "bouillon" is French for "broth," and the term can also refer to specific recipes such as Haitian bouillon soup with beef or chicken and Louisiana court-bouillon stew featuring seafood.
Bouillon is a key component of broth, and its convenience is a big part of the appeal. To make a bouillon-based broth, all you need is one cube and a pot of boiling water. While making homemade broth isn't exactly complicated, it does require more time (up to two or more hours, depending on the recipe). Homemade broth is also more expensive, as you'll need to simmer chicken parts like wings and legs to infuse the liquid with meaty flavor. Along with broth, bouillon can be added to sauces, curries, and casseroles, and can even be incorporated into a flavorful marinade.
The history of bouillon and how to use it in your recipes
The concept of on-the-go sustenance in the form of concentrated soup has extensive historical roots. The practice was observed among the Magyars, an ethnic group in Hungary credited with founding the country in the latter part of the 9th century. During the 1300s, these traveling warriors were known to process cured beef into a powder to be used in soup stock. Some time later, during the 19th century, companies like Knorr and Oxo (which touted a liquid version of bouillon) developed the concentrated soups we know and use today.
Versatile ingredients make your shopping budget go farther, and bouillon has endless applications. For instance, bouillon paste makes an excellent steak seasoning, as it has a greater depth of flavor compared to salt. The ingredient can be used to add flavors to other foods, including eggs, roasted vegetables, and biscuits. Dishes like tacos, pasta, and even pizza can benefit from a sprinkling of bouillon powder. Because bouillon cubes properly stored in a cool, moisture-free area can last up to two years, stocking up on this affordable ingredient makes a lot of sense during these uncertain economic times. Just be sure to secure it from any confused, candy-loving children who might mistake it for a sweet treat.