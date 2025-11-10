The Vintage Pantry Staple That's Making A Comeback Amid Rising Food Costs

With the cost of grocery staples on the rise this fall, consumers are seeking smart ways to stretch their shopping budgets. This desire for affordable food could explain the recent surge in interest of a largely-forgotten ingredient. Bouillon powder is a concentrated form of soup stock made with dehydrated meat (beef, chicken, and pork) as well as dehydrated vegetables. It's often pressed into cubes for convenience but also comes in powdered, paste, and liquid forms. Adults of a certain age might remember these little cubes sitting in their kitchen pantries and might have mistaken them for candies (or maybe that was just me). The word "bouillon" is French for "broth," and the term can also refer to specific recipes such as Haitian bouillon soup with beef or chicken and Louisiana court-bouillon stew featuring seafood.

Bouillon is a key component of broth, and its convenience is a big part of the appeal. To make a bouillon-based broth, all you need is one cube and a pot of boiling water. While making homemade broth isn't exactly complicated, it does require more time (up to two or more hours, depending on the recipe). Homemade broth is also more expensive, as you'll need to simmer chicken parts like wings and legs to infuse the liquid with meaty flavor. Along with broth, bouillon can be added to sauces, curries, and casseroles, and can even be incorporated into a flavorful marinade.