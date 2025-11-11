This Adorable Cookie Jar Is The Festive Costco Find Your Kitchen Needs

Saving money on bulk groceries and generous free samples are some of the benefits of shopping at Costco, but the warehouse retailer's seasonal products are another major draw for members. Along with giant skeleton decorations for Halloween and gorgeous flower centerpieces for Thanksgiving, Costco helps shoppers create a festive home over the Christmas season. Recently, Costco members have been in a frenzy over The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar. Along with the iconic green curmudgeon, the chain's seasonal cookie jar also comes in the shape of the Grinch's put-upon pet canine (and pretend reindeer), Max.

In addition to being the perfect receptacle for homemade holiday cookies, this playful cookie jar comes with treats of its own. Inside each jar are packs of dark chocolate and chocolate hazelnut Pirouline crème-filled wafers. You've probably eaten Pirouline wafers, even if you're not familiar with the name; they're the rolled, straw-shaped cookies with a crème center. Though prices are sure to vary, select warehouse locations selling the Grinch cookie jar (plus Pirouline wafers) for $22.69. As one satisfied Costco member on Instagram put it, "Considering that it has like $10 worth of wafers in there, I would say this is a good deal."