This Adorable Cookie Jar Is The Festive Costco Find Your Kitchen Needs
Saving money on bulk groceries and generous free samples are some of the benefits of shopping at Costco, but the warehouse retailer's seasonal products are another major draw for members. Along with giant skeleton decorations for Halloween and gorgeous flower centerpieces for Thanksgiving, Costco helps shoppers create a festive home over the Christmas season. Recently, Costco members have been in a frenzy over The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar. Along with the iconic green curmudgeon, the chain's seasonal cookie jar also comes in the shape of the Grinch's put-upon pet canine (and pretend reindeer), Max.
In addition to being the perfect receptacle for homemade holiday cookies, this playful cookie jar comes with treats of its own. Inside each jar are packs of dark chocolate and chocolate hazelnut Pirouline crème-filled wafers. You've probably eaten Pirouline wafers, even if you're not familiar with the name; they're the rolled, straw-shaped cookies with a crème center. Though prices are sure to vary, select warehouse locations selling the Grinch cookie jar (plus Pirouline wafers) for $22.69. As one satisfied Costco member on Instagram put it, "Considering that it has like $10 worth of wafers in there, I would say this is a good deal."
Costco's holiday cookie jar is bound to sell out quickly
This isn't Costco's first foray into the Grinchiverse. Some California warehouses stocked this festive cookie jar in 2024, and according to one shopper who commented on a Costco Deals Instagram post from November 2024 that featured the product, "They were sold out in a week." Based on social media posts from 2025, Costco's Grinch cookie jars returned to the chain in late September. It's unclear whether the item is available at locations nationwide or in select stores this time around.
So, how can you get your hands on this coveted holiday item before the Grinch returns to his lair on Mount Crumpit? We recommend checking with your local Costco to determine whether the cookie jar is in stock there. You can also search on Costco's website, but remember, not everything in the warehouse shows up online (and vice versa). In the event you miss out on this great buy, you may get lucky next year. For more awesome gift ideas and limited-edition treats, our Costco holiday gift guide for foodies and home cooks is full of festive finds.