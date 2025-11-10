This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sourdough Bread
In a bread aisle crowded with loaves, one stands out the moment you lift it from the shelf. La Brea Bakery's Country White Sourdough carries that sense of craftsmanship that speaks of care rather than convenience — one of many reasons it tops our list of the best grocery store sourdough breads. The Los Angeles-based bakery has maintained the same living sourdough starter since 1989, a blend of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria that ferments slowly through a full day of mixing, resting, and baking. The golden crust breaks with a tender snap, revealing an airy crumb marked by uneven pockets. Its subtle tang comes from fermentation given the patience it deserves.
Made with only flour, water, sour culture, salt, wheat germ, and semolina, every element serves a purpose, echoing centuries of breadmaking tradition. Pulling it from the bag, you can hear and feel the faint crack of the crust and catch the warm, familiar aroma that signals honest, artisanal bread.
La Brea Bakery Country White Sourdough is a reminder of what bread should be
Founded in 1989 by chefs Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, the bakery introduced Old World fermentation to a city known for momentum and immediacy. Silverton insisted on natural starters and extended fermentation, helping shape a wider appreciation for bread grounded in time and touch. Decades later, the same starter continues to guide every loaf, connecting each bake to its humble, small shop beginnings.
The Country White Sourdough carries that heritage forward, bridging the gap between oven and market shelf, showing that patience, precision, and authenticity make a difference. When it comes to mealtime, the loaf is endlessly versatile. Toast and layer slices with butter and jam, whip up some French toast, prepare the foundation for Thanksgiving stuffing, or assemble a tasty sandwich to complement a bowl of soup. A few pieces brushed with olive oil and grilled make an easy, crispy base for classic bruschetta or charcuterie. However it's enjoyed, La Brea's Country White Sourdough invites pairing, sharing, and everyday ritual.