This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sourdough Bread

In a bread aisle crowded with loaves, one stands out the moment you lift it from the shelf. La Brea Bakery's Country White Sourdough carries that sense of craftsmanship that speaks of care rather than convenience — one of many reasons it tops our list of the best grocery store sourdough breads. The Los Angeles-based bakery has maintained the same living sourdough starter since 1989, a blend of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria that ferments slowly through a full day of mixing, resting, and baking. The golden crust breaks with a tender snap, revealing an airy crumb marked by uneven pockets. Its subtle tang comes from fermentation given the patience it deserves.

Made with only flour, water, sour culture, salt, wheat germ, and semolina, every element serves a purpose, echoing centuries of breadmaking tradition. Pulling it from the bag, you can hear and feel the faint crack of the crust and catch the warm, familiar aroma that signals honest, artisanal bread.