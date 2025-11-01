Grocery Store Sourdough Bread, Ranked Worst To Best

Zoom calls and Peloton rides may have reached their heyday during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, but another activity also exploded in popularity: baking. From scones to cakes and everything in between, people turned their ovens to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and pulled out the stand mixers with little else to do during the global shutdown. Despite the plethora of sweet treats, though, bread was unquestionably the king of the pandemic baking world, and sourdough sat on the throne.

People have been making sourdough bread for about as long as humans have been recording history. The ancient Egyptians and Romans both crafted starters that were passed down through generations. Today, some of the oldest known sourdough starters date back to the gold rushes of the late 1800s, when miners would curl up with their starters at night to keep them warm and alive.

Thankfully, for anyone not looking to cuddle with a jar of fermenting flour, there are plenty of store-bought options on shelves today if you're craving a slice of sourdough. I tried out 11 different varieties from my local store and was shocked at how much they varied in shape, size, texture, and taste. Turns out, every sourdough is unique, so read on to find out which ones should be on your table tonight.