Dollar Tree Sells This $1 Find That Instantly Fixes Messy Drawers

If you can't whip up excellent culinary creations without a neat and efficient workspace or have drawers anywhere else in your home that are harboring chaos, we have the perfect item for you. In our roundup of Dollar Tree finds perfect for tidying messy kitchens, we came across the ingenious Jot Rectangular Flexible Organizer. Now, as anyone who has bought a drawer organizer in the past knows, size matters. Fortunately, Jot's version is adjustable, so it should easily fit most spaces (the organizer measures roughly 9 inches unadjusted, while its width is approximately 7.4 inches).

Dollar Tree is beloved for its deep discounts on just about everything, from snacks and grocery staples to household goods and home decor. The Jot Rectangular Flexible Organizer is similarly budget-friendly, at just $1.25. When ordering from the Dollar Tree website, the chain offers a bundle of 24 organizers for $30 (in case you have a lot of drawers you'd like to organize). As for quality, one customer who reviewed the organizer online gave it a 5-star rating, writing, "Bought this for under sink organizing and it worked!"