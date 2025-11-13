Dollar Tree Sells This $1 Find That Instantly Fixes Messy Drawers
If you can't whip up excellent culinary creations without a neat and efficient workspace or have drawers anywhere else in your home that are harboring chaos, we have the perfect item for you. In our roundup of Dollar Tree finds perfect for tidying messy kitchens, we came across the ingenious Jot Rectangular Flexible Organizer. Now, as anyone who has bought a drawer organizer in the past knows, size matters. Fortunately, Jot's version is adjustable, so it should easily fit most spaces (the organizer measures roughly 9 inches unadjusted, while its width is approximately 7.4 inches).
Dollar Tree is beloved for its deep discounts on just about everything, from snacks and grocery staples to household goods and home decor. The Jot Rectangular Flexible Organizer is similarly budget-friendly, at just $1.25. When ordering from the Dollar Tree website, the chain offers a bundle of 24 organizers for $30 (in case you have a lot of drawers you'd like to organize). As for quality, one customer who reviewed the organizer online gave it a 5-star rating, writing, "Bought this for under sink organizing and it worked!"
Tips and tricks for organizing drawers
Dollar Tree's economical Jot organizer is a wonderful tool for keeping utensils and other stored items neat and accessible. However, there are additional strategies that can help make your drawer organizing game more efficient. Decreasing clutter in drawers is a great place to start, and decluttering may entail saying goodbye to some items. If you're going through kitchen drawers, look for common signs that it's time to throw away your cooking utensils, like the presence of rust, loose attachments, or defects in wood, and discard anything that's too far gone. When replacing damaged kitchenware, focus on multi-function utensils and nesting items, as they will take up less space.
The Jot Rectangular Organizer ensures that every item has a place to live in your drawers, but how should you arrange the contents for maximum efficiency? Consider what you use most day-to-day, and position those items at the front of the drawer. In the kitchen, less vital utensils (looking at you, apple corer) can be put towards the back. In the event you lack sufficient storage, another Dollar Tree essential that cuts cabinet clutter in half is the Two-Tier Plastic Drawers with Handles. These portable drawers offer compartmentalized space to keep disorganization at bay so you can locate essential items quickly.