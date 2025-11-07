Buc-Ee's Sets Sights On This State For Its Next Midwest Location
If you've ever taken a road trip across the Southern United States, chances are, you've come across (or specifically sought out) a Buc-ee's. The chain is famous for its expansive gas station setups, sprawling convenience stores, and squeaky clean bathrooms — everything you could ask for in a pit stop. Though the world's largest Buc-ee's outpost is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, locations of the Texas-based business are largely concentrated in its home state (there are currently 36 in the Lone Star state, compared to a handful of others scattered around the country). But the good news for Buc-ee's fans is that it has lots of plans to expand, including to brand new areas of the U.S.
In fact, it was recently reported that Buc-ee's is eyeing Indiana to become its next stop in the Midwest. According to the Indiana Business Journal, the company is in late-stage discussions to open a travel center in Greenwood in Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis. This would be the very first Buc-ee's location in Indiana — though it may be closely followed up by a second one.
Per Fox 59, the outlet also revealed that the company has been considering another Indiana location in Boone County. If these were both to open, they'd be two of the closest-built Buc-ee's outposts in any state outside of Texas. Sounds promising, though we should note that the company itself has yet to confirm the specifics or make any official announcements about its possible Indiana expansion.
Buc-ee's isn't just for gas and bathroom breaks
Thanks to its seemingly endless line of gas pumps and reputation for having the cleanest restrooms you'll find on the road, Buc-ee's is considered by many to be a motorist's dream come true. But don't make the mistake of limiting your Buc-ee's visits only to long-haul drives. If you're not passing through in the middle of a cross-country road trip, seeking out your closest Buc-ee's travel center is worth it, even if just for its food options alone.
There are grab-and-go packaged snacks emblazoned with the chain's cheeky cartoon mascot (a buck-toothed beaver, of course), and an epic hot food bar that serves up everything from breakfast tacos to pulled pork and a brisket that's earned widespread recognition of its own. And lest we forget Buc-ee's famous sweets and fudge counter, where you can grab a whole range of sweet, chewy fudge running the flavor gamut from salted caramel to chewy praline. Our advice? Get the sampler box.
Simply put, Buc-ee's eats are as beloved for the variety as they are for the quality. The store's food is worth the stop — even if you have to go out of the way for it. As for our favorite Buc-ee's bites, we'll admit that we're partial to the brand's lineup of beef jerky. Here's hoping we'll be able to pull in and stock up on it the next time we're in the Indianapolis area.