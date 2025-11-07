Buc-Ee's Sets Sights On This State For Its Next Midwest Location

If you've ever taken a road trip across the Southern United States, chances are, you've come across (or specifically sought out) a Buc-ee's. The chain is famous for its expansive gas station setups, sprawling convenience stores, and squeaky clean bathrooms — everything you could ask for in a pit stop. Though the world's largest Buc-ee's outpost is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, locations of the Texas-based business are largely concentrated in its home state (there are currently 36 in the Lone Star state, compared to a handful of others scattered around the country). But the good news for Buc-ee's fans is that it has lots of plans to expand, including to brand new areas of the U.S.

In fact, it was recently reported that Buc-ee's is eyeing Indiana to become its next stop in the Midwest. According to the Indiana Business Journal, the company is in late-stage discussions to open a travel center in Greenwood in Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis. This would be the very first Buc-ee's location in Indiana — though it may be closely followed up by a second one.

Per Fox 59, the outlet also revealed that the company has been considering another Indiana location in Boone County. If these were both to open, they'd be two of the closest-built Buc-ee's outposts in any state outside of Texas. Sounds promising, though we should note that the company itself has yet to confirm the specifics or make any official announcements about its possible Indiana expansion.