This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Bakery

When you're heading out for your weekly grocery haul, you probably aren't looking to make multiple stops — to the butcher, to the fish market, to the bakery — which is why we can always appreciate a supermarket that has them all in one place. Popular destinations like Costco and Whole Foods check every box, but if baked goods are what you're most picky about, there's no better spot to shop than Publix.

In a ranking of the best grocery chain bakery departments, Publix came in at number one based on customer reviews — and we're hardly surprised. The Florida-based grocery store, which is concentrated in the Southeastern United States, is famous for its "Pub Subs." These sandwiches are made to order in the deli department on in-house baked bread. Given how much of a hit those sandwich loaves are, it makes sense that the rest of the store's bakery offerings are also impressive.

Publix bakeries have been making bread from scratch since 1957 — and nearly 70 years later, you can still browse through more than a dozen types of artisanal loaves in-store, which are baked fresh daily right on the premises. Among the fan-favorite varieties are the white mountain, Italian five-grain, and Cuban breads. Per the company, its "bakers still use the same traditional bread-making techniques [they've] been using for over 50 years to make all of [its] fresh breads and rolls." That sure beats out a packaged loaf you'll find pre-sliced in a bag.