The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Restaurant In Pennsylvania
When it comes to breakfast, bougie, overpriced brunch spots can't hold a candle to greasy-spoon diners and their selection of classic eats. Whether you're looking for an economical morning meal or seeking a hangover cure after a night of revelry, America's best hole-in-the-wall breakfast establishments have much to offer in the way of hearty foods and nostalgic vibes. One shining example of a no-frills breakfast eatery is Tom & Joe's Diner in Pennsylvania, which has served Altoona patrons for nearly a decade. The diner has been a family-owned and -operated affair since its founding by brothers Tom and Joe Batrus in 1933. Tom & Joe's Diner is currently owned by George Batrus, who took the helm in 2008 after the passing of his father, previous owner/operator "Big" George Batrus (son of founder Tom Batrus).
If the restaurant's long history doesn't impress you, just consider what customers have to say. On Yelp, one patron describes the diner's food as "One of the best breakfasts we've had. Everything was cooked to perfection and so tasty." Another declares, "Food, service and atmosphere was fantastic!" A similar sentiment was shared on Tripadvisor, where a guest claims to have driven for two hours to enjoy a "great old time diner with lots of personality." Along with local love, the diner has also received accolades outside Central Pennsylvania, as Tom & Joe's was included in USA Today's readers' choice ranking of the Best Roadside Diners in 2025.
Tom & Joe's features breakfast, lunch, and more
Like any respectable diner, Tom & Joe's menu offers all the breakfast classics plus a few old-timey eats. Along with your standard eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns, customers can indulge their food nostalgia with scrapple, a mixture of seasoned pork scraps and grains that was introduced to the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. by German immigrants. You can also opt for a breakfast mess plate, which is a mix of eggs, home fries, and meat all scrambled together. Tom & Joe's brunch and lunch options are equally tempting, with a selection of soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches. The restaurant even offers a meatloaf sandwich in hot or cold versions, as well as daily specials featuring roast turkey dinner, fried fish, and spaghetti with meatballs.
Altoona-based foodies curious about Tom & Joe's should hit the restaurant early. Like many breakfast-centered joints, the diner keeps limited hours, closing at 2 p.m. on most days (on Saturday and Sunday, Tom & Joe's closes at 1 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively). The restaurant also provides online ordering and take-out service, and even offers delivery to local workplaces. At a time when dining out is prohibitively expensive for many consumers, it's good to know that folksy establishments like Tom & Joe's still provide tasty, affordable fare.