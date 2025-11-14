The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Restaurant In Pennsylvania

When it comes to breakfast, bougie, overpriced brunch spots can't hold a candle to greasy-spoon diners and their selection of classic eats. Whether you're looking for an economical morning meal or seeking a hangover cure after a night of revelry, America's best hole-in-the-wall breakfast establishments have much to offer in the way of hearty foods and nostalgic vibes. One shining example of a no-frills breakfast eatery is Tom & Joe's Diner in Pennsylvania, which has served Altoona patrons for nearly a decade. The diner has been a family-owned and -operated affair since its founding by brothers Tom and Joe Batrus in 1933. Tom & Joe's Diner is currently owned by George Batrus, who took the helm in 2008 after the passing of his father, previous owner/operator "Big" George Batrus (son of founder Tom Batrus).

If the restaurant's long history doesn't impress you, just consider what customers have to say. On Yelp, one patron describes the diner's food as "One of the best breakfasts we've had. Everything was cooked to perfection and so tasty." Another declares, "Food, service and atmosphere was fantastic!" A similar sentiment was shared on Tripadvisor, where a guest claims to have driven for two hours to enjoy a "great old time diner with lots of personality." Along with local love, the diner has also received accolades outside Central Pennsylvania, as Tom & Joe's was included in USA Today's readers' choice ranking of the Best Roadside Diners in 2025.