The Must-Have Gifts For Bourbon Drinkers (2025 Holiday Edition)

As we inch closer to the holidays, it's time to start thinking about the best gifts for every kind of person in your life. Maybe your best friend is on a sourdough kick and needs a new Dutch oven. Or perhaps your mom is looking for a place to collect all of the recipes she's concocted over the years, so you find her a beautiful recipe card holder. But what about that friend that takes pleasure in bourbon-based beverages?

Sorting through the entire internet's-worth of gifts for your bourbon-loving friend can be time-consuming, especially if you don't know a ton about the beverage. Because bourbon aficionados have a reputation for being picky about the kinds of liquor they drink and how they drink it, nailing the perfect present is a tricky feat. Should you get whiskey stones or ice cubes? What about syrups, bar tools, or a decanter? To help out on your gift-giving journey, we've gathered a list of the must-have gifts for this holiday season.