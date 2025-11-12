Which Grocery Store Chains Have The Best (And Worst) Thanksgiving Turkey, According To Customers

For weekly groceries, regular grocery store shoppers likely stick with a go-to chain or two. But when it comes to a once-a-year purchase like a Thanksgiving turkey, going to whichever store offers the best product may well take precedence over any sort of routine.

Most chains, it's worth clarifying up front, offer a couple or a few different kinds of Thanksgiving turkeys. On one end of the spectrum are frozen, uncooked turkeys, and on the other end are precooked turkeys, usually accompanied by sides — though that latter option is still chilled and can still require extensive prep at home. Also in the mix are "fresh" turkeys, which are stored cold but can't be cooled below 26 degrees Fahrenheit.

Comparing Thanksgiving turkeys at competing grocery stores required highlighting whatever each store does that's unique. Plenty of grocery stores sell Butterball turkeys, for example, and it's entirely possible one of the "worst" chains might, nevertheless, offer the best price on a Butterball turkey. Rather, individual factors like how each store prepares its premade turkeys, or even frozen turkey brands unique to a particular store, served as the basis for this list. Based on those criteria, the following are the best and worst grocery store chains for Thanksgiving turkeys, based on feedback from customers online.