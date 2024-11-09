Should You Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey From Costco? Here's What You Need To Know

Anyone who loves Thanksgiving — or anyone who always gets pressured into hosting — knows that putting this massive meal together is a huge challenge. From finding those Thanksgiving sides that will have guests asking for seconds to sourcing the perfect turkey, it's a lot to have to deal with. You might be tempted to do some one-stop shopping at Costco and pick up everything that you'll need, but is that the best plan?

That's what we're deep diving into, and we're going to focus on the turkey. Costco generally has a variety of options, and if you plan ahead, you can even order some online. But should you? That's the thing: There are some options that are online only, and if you're the type who wants to pick out their bird in person, you might just be out of luck. On the other hand, Costco might be the perfect place to source your Thanksgiving turkey.

So, we're going to take a look at what has been on offer at Costco in the past few years, and see what people have had to say about the turkeys they've purchased. Hopefully, it'll help you decide if Costco will be your go-to store for Thanksgiving shopping.