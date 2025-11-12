4 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating In NYC, According To A Local
Millions of tourists visit New York City annually, and while everyone comes and goes for various reasons, food is most likely a common denominator. For some, like myself, NYC is home, where I see tourists roam the streets year round. New York residents can often spot a tourist from a block away, and it always pains me (just a bit) when I see a line going down the street for an eatery that is overrated. Or even worse, when the best spots in the city are overlooked by visitors just so they get that Instagram-worthy shot of an oversized burger and chocolate milkshake. But let's face it, eating in this city is one of the best parts about it.
Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, food trucks, delis with outrageous sandwiches, and hole-in-the-wall spots are just some of the types of places you can eat at here. Of course, everyone has their own food preferences, and some of my fellow New Yorkers might loathe if I give away too many secrets about how to eat the right way here. But as a chef and food writer who appreciates eating like you probably do, I want to save you from making some very easy mistakes when you plan your dining itinerary. Take my advice or not, but this guide (of sorts) can save you from making food-related mishaps during your dining journey through NYC.
Dining exclusively in Manhattan
Manhattan is what most people think about when they envision NYC — but there's far more to this city. Sure, it's filled with food havens like Chinatown and Little Italy and some of the best restaurants in the world, but it's a mistake not to leave the borough on your food adventures. This city has four other boroughs rich in various cuisines from around the world — and you'll miss out if you don't hop on a train, bus, or ferry to test them out.
I live in Queens, and this is a borough where you can quite literally eat around the world within our vastly diverse neighborhoods. Sure, you can find Mexican and Colombian food in parts of Manhattan and elsewhere — but some of the options in Queens reign supreme. Case in point: Arepa Lady, which started in Jackson Heights slinging Colombian arepas stuffed with flavorful ingredients and now has a location in that neighborhood and in Astoria (it's delicious, trust me). In Astoria alone, you can get authentic Greek, Middle Eastern, Irish, Mexican, and Colombian food — just to name a few.
Speaking of Jackson Heights, walking down Roosevelt Avenue offers the chance to bite into various cuisines from food carts, restaurants, and street vendors. When you hear of Little Italy, you probably think of Manhattan's destination, but up in the Bronx, there's a Little Italy along Arthur Avenue with popular restaurants like Dominick's. And you can't forget about the Caribbean food in Brooklyn, specifically in Crown Heights.
Sticking to restaurants that went viral on social media
Social media has had quite the impact on restaurants, including here in NYC. For the most part, there are positive results when a restaurant goes viral online and the eatery gets more business — but it can put a strain on them too. Then, for the customers, it could mean impossible-to-get reservations and long lines. Sure, if there's a spot that you must try, then certainly give it a shot, but it's a big mistake to dine exclusively at these spots. And as a warning, some restaurants that go viral are more about the presentation and less about the flavors of the food, so take that into consideration (although I won't name drop any of these places).
In addition to wasting your time in lines, or taking a reservation at an unsavory time, only indulging at these particular eateries means you're missing out on so many other options. For instance, depending on the season, food festivals like Smorgasburg are also worth the hype. And chances are, there might be vendors who sling Insta-worthy food too.
There are also New York institutions that aren't popular solely due to social media, but are worth the shot, like Keens Steakhouse. Walking on foot is also a great way to discover local eats, so allow your journey through the city help decide where to eat — rather than your social media algorithms. It might even allow you to discover some of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in NYC.
Allowing reservation availability to control your choices
When you want to guarantee yourself a table at a restaurant, reservations are often the way to go. And while I'm not here to tell you not to line up reservations during your stay, just because you can't land one, doesn't mean all hope is lost. For starters, some restaurants reserve seating for walk-in customers, so it's worth a shot if you can't get a reservation. Then, there's also bar seating available at many restaurants where you can still order off of the full menu. There are also apps like Resy and ResX that can help you get last-minute reservations if you're flexible.
Then, there are restaurants that don't take reservations. This means you might have to wait in a long line and even show up before the place opens, but it's worth it. For example, Astoria's Tavern Kyclades is one of my favorite places to get Greek seafood, but they don't accept reservations. Popular mainstay Bernie's in Brooklyn's Greenpoint is worth the trek, but the eatery also doesn't accept reservations. Use the opportunity to put your name down, then walk around the neighborhood or get a drink at a nearby bar to make the most of your stay.
Only eating inside restaurants
My final piece of advice is that you should avoid only dining inside of restaurants. This city is full of stellar delis, popular food trucks, and restaurants with limited seating that shouldn't be missed. Milano Market doesn't have indoor seating, but it's not far from Central Park, so take your food a few blocks away and find a bench to dig in. There are also so many food trucks, like The Halal Brothers and Jamrock Jerk, that set up in areas where you can find outdoor seating to eat your meal.
There are other benefits to not eating in restaurants, too, especially if you're on a budget! You can probably save some money if you take the food to go or order delivery, because you won't have to order drinks or tip a waiter (but always tip the delivery person). It's also a prime opportunity to eat in your hotel room (or friend's apartment) after a long day of walking around the city.
It's easy to eat your way through NYC, but if you want to try the most of what the city has to offer, take this advice and avoid these mistakes — you (and your appetite) certainly won't regret it.