4 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating In NYC, According To A Local

Millions of tourists visit New York City annually, and while everyone comes and goes for various reasons, food is most likely a common denominator. For some, like myself, NYC is home, where I see tourists roam the streets year round. New York residents can often spot a tourist from a block away, and it always pains me (just a bit) when I see a line going down the street for an eatery that is overrated. Or even worse, when the best spots in the city are overlooked by visitors just so they get that Instagram-worthy shot of an oversized burger and chocolate milkshake. But let's face it, eating in this city is one of the best parts about it.

Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, food trucks, delis with outrageous sandwiches, and hole-in-the-wall spots are just some of the types of places you can eat at here. Of course, everyone has their own food preferences, and some of my fellow New Yorkers might loathe if I give away too many secrets about how to eat the right way here. But as a chef and food writer who appreciates eating like you probably do, I want to save you from making some very easy mistakes when you plan your dining itinerary. Take my advice or not, but this guide (of sorts) can save you from making food-related mishaps during your dining journey through NYC.