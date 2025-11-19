This Is Hands Down The Best Chain Restaurant Chicken Pot Pie, According To Reviews
Up there alongside grilled cheese, tomato soup, pot roast, and beef stew, chicken pot pie is one of the ultimate comfort food suppers — guaranteed to warm your bones while filling up your belly. We could dig into this dish all year round, as could many of the diners that frequent Claim Jumper, the steakhouse chain that serves what's widely considered to be the best chicken pot pie on the casual dining landscape.
In our customer-based ranking of chain restaurant pot pies from worst to best, Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar came in at number one, beating out the likes of Cracker Barrel and P.J. Clarke's. The recipe has stayed the same since the original Claim Jumper opened in Los Alamitos, California, in 1977. Nearly 50 years later, it's clear why the chain hasn't risked any tweaks.
According to Claim Jumper's website, the pies are baked fresh daily using house-made pie crust (a good sign), but it's the fillings that really seal the deal. As soon as you crack into the flaky crust, you're met with an outpouring of carrots, onions, peas, mushrooms, and, of course, thick cubes of chicken. The mushrooms, particularly, stand out — they're not a standard ingredient in most chicken pot pies, but make for the perfect umami finish in this case, especially when paired with the restaurant's creamy, savory herb sauce. If you're craving a version of chicken pot pie that tastes like mom's, Claim Jumper's veggie-packed creation isn't likely to disappoint.
Diners have spoken: Claim Jumper's chicken pot pie hits every note
Sure, you can bake an easy chicken pot pie recipe at home. You could even take a few clever shortcuts and whip up a 30-minute chicken pot pie, but let's admit it: Chicken pot pie always tastes better at a restaurant. If you live near any of the remaining Claim Jumper locations in California, Nevada, or Oregon, it's definitely worth a visit to dig into one there. As a bonus, you'll get to bask in the eatery's famous gold rush-inspired interiors while you chow down — talk about hitting the jackpot.
Take it from these passionate pot pie enthusiasts. "I will say that the chicken pot pie was DIVINE," wrote a California Claim Jumper reviewer on Yelp. "Great, tasty, flaky crust with an incredible, savory sauce inside." On the restaurant's website, meanwhile, one customer raved, "Hands down, the best chicken pot pie I have ever had. If you are used to frozen pot pies from the grocery store, you don't know how good a 'real' pot pie can be." High praise, indeed.
While some folks note that the pie can come out steaming hot, and that the serving size is pretty large (which can be a good or a bad thing, depending on how much room you want to leave for appetizers or dessert), all in all, Claim Jumper's chicken pot pie gets rave reviews across the board. The chain serves its chicken pot pie with a little fruit salad.