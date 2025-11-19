This Is Hands Down The Best Chain Restaurant Chicken Pot Pie, According To Reviews

Up there alongside grilled cheese, tomato soup, pot roast, and beef stew, chicken pot pie is one of the ultimate comfort food suppers — guaranteed to warm your bones while filling up your belly. We could dig into this dish all year round, as could many of the diners that frequent Claim Jumper, the steakhouse chain that serves what's widely considered to be the best chicken pot pie on the casual dining landscape.

In our customer-based ranking of chain restaurant pot pies from worst to best, Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar came in at number one, beating out the likes of Cracker Barrel and P.J. Clarke's. The recipe has stayed the same since the original Claim Jumper opened in Los Alamitos, California, in 1977. Nearly 50 years later, it's clear why the chain hasn't risked any tweaks.

According to Claim Jumper's website, the pies are baked fresh daily using house-made pie crust (a good sign), but it's the fillings that really seal the deal. As soon as you crack into the flaky crust, you're met with an outpouring of carrots, onions, peas, mushrooms, and, of course, thick cubes of chicken. The mushrooms, particularly, stand out — they're not a standard ingredient in most chicken pot pies, but make for the perfect umami finish in this case, especially when paired with the restaurant's creamy, savory herb sauce. If you're craving a version of chicken pot pie that tastes like mom's, Claim Jumper's veggie-packed creation isn't likely to disappoint.